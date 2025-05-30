Abu Dhabi Leads The Way: A Regional Model For Civil Family Laws For Foreigners

In a groundbreaking move, Abu Dhabi issued Law No. 14 of 2021 to regulate civil marriage for non-Muslims and foreigners, establishing a dedicated Civil Family Court—the first of its kind in the region.

This progressive reform reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to tolerance, pluralism, and civil rights protection, enhancing its status as a global destination for talent and expertise.

In the first half of 2024 alone, over 8,000 civil marriage applications were registered, bringing the total to 36,000 civil marriage contracts since the law came into effect—spanning multiple nationalities, religions, and backgrounds. The court has also processed hundreds of divorce, will, and inheritance cases.

Abu Dhabi is now the first Arab city to implement civil family law for foreigners, setting a modern legal model that embraces cultural diversity and upholds international best practices.

In a bold move aligned with global developments, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi issued Law No. 14 in 2021, which regulates civil marriage for foreigners and its legal effects. A specialized court was established to handle personal status cases for foreigners, providing a flexible and advanced judicial mechanism for resolving their family disputes. This initiative enhances Abu Dhabi's global standing and competitiveness as one of the most attractive destinations for talent and skilled professionals.

The Emirate led the way by issuing the first civil law to regulate family matters for foreigners, in accordance with best international practices. It guarantees the right of foreigners to be governed by laws that are internationally recognized and culturally, linguistically, and traditionally aligned with them. The law also ensures the protection of the best interests of the child.

This specialized court addresses personal status cases for foreigners, including civil marriage, no-fault divorce, custody, wills, inheritance, and estates—making Abu Dhabi the first Emirate in the UAE to adopt a civil marriage system outside the religious framework. This reflects a flexible and progressive legal approach based on the principles of tolerance, pluralism, and the protection of civil rights.

To promote this development, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department held a coordination meeting in November 2022 with the Department of Culture and Tourism to explore ways to support and develop the strategic partnership in shared areas. The meeting discussed joint plans to promote civil marriage services offered by the Judicial Department to foreigners, including introducing tourists and visitors to these services and the facilitation provided by the Department of Culture and Tourism to assist in organizing wedding ceremonies.

Foreign visitors can take advantage of civil marriage services during their stay in the country. The Court for Civil Family Matters in Abu Dhabi has become a pioneering and modern model for family courts, showcasing Abu Dhabi's leading advancements in this field. The Emirate has set a precedent in the Arab region as the first city to apply civil laws for foreigners and non-Muslims in personal status matters, reinforcing its reputation and competitiveness as a hub for global talent and expertise. All of this is supported by a legislative and judicial environment that keeps pace with ongoing developments, ensuring justice and the protection of rights.

The outcomes of these reforms quickly materialized. In the first half of 2024 alone, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department recorded over 8,000 civil marriage applications before the Civil Family Court—an average of 70 applications per day. From the issuance of Law No. 14 in 2021 until the end of 2024, a total of 36,000 civil marriage contracts have been registered for individuals of various nationalities, religions, and ethnicities. Additionally, the court handled 590 divorce cases, 5,700 civil wills, and 360 estate cases.

These legislative reforms, along with the civil marriage service and the specialized court for foreigners in Abu Dhabi, represent a distinctive legal and regulatory achievement. They firmly establish the Emirate as a flexible and forward-looking legal and humanitarian destination, reflecting its vision to create a modern legal environment that respects diversity and serves a global society.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.