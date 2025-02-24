How Much Does Divorce Cost In Ghana? A 2025 Breakdown

While divorces aren't planned, they still happen and knowing how to do it correctly can prevent stress and other unpleasant situations between both parties. Admittedly, the process may seem cumbersome and tedious, but knowing what to expect may make everything easier and more streamlined. That said, here is a breakdown of how much divorces cost in Ghana in 2025.

Legal fees

Legal fees, the sums paid to your attorneys for their professional services, often comprise a significant account of the divorce costs. It's worth noting that these fees aren't part of the court fees, and can vary based on the attorneys' discretion. However, you can expect to pay within the range of GHS 30,000 to GHS 90,000 for the dissolution of your marriage, and an additional 10% to 20% of the value of property or alimony contested. It's important to check out the payment guidelines that the Ghana Bar Association provides.

Court fees

This encompasses the filing of documents and other court-related services, and the amount can vary based on the nature of the legal process and the documents involved, according to the Civil Proceedings (Fees and Allowances) (Amendment) Rules 2014 (C.I.86). That said, you may pay as little as GHS 50, GHS 500, GHS 1,000, or more, for a straightforward divorce without complications such as child custody disputes or property settlements. On the other hand, more complicated cases may attract higher court fees.

Additional expenses

When filing for a divorce, it's important to consider other expenses apart from the legal and court fees. For instance, you have to factor in costs for process servers, transportation, and other incidental expenses that may arise during the proceedings. Determining the exact fees for these may be difficult since they depend on each specific case, but keeping a substantial amount aside may be beneficial.

Preparing for a divorce may be daunting, especially with the fees involved, but it helps to have a good idea of what to expect so that you're not financially strained.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.