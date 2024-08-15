Step-by-Step Guide: Legal Process For Mutual Transfer Of Child Custody (Video)

self

00:00 - Introduction

00:14 - Who is a Custodian?

00:35 - Who is a Guardian?

01:14 - Child Custody Agreement

01:31 - Custody Arrangements

02:03 - How to Make a Binding Custody Agreement?

02:15 - Family Guidance Department

02:28 - Broad Process of Executing Custody Agreement

03:30 - Custody of Children Under Personal Status Law of 2022

Under Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 Personal Status Law, a custodian and a guardian are two different concepts. A custodian is an individual who takes care of the child on a day-to-day basis and has physical custody of the child. The mother is considered to be a natural custodian of the child till the daughter turns 13 and the son turns 11 unless she is unfit to take care of the children. The father will have the right to claim custody only after the children cross the age threshold.

On the other hand, a guardian is an individual who is responsible for providing financial support, taking care of education, travel and general upbringing of the children. Under the Personal Status Law of 2005, the father is usually the guardian of the children.

This distinction between custody and guardianship has not been mentioned under the newly enacted Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 On Civil Personal Status. This new personal law applies to the non-Muslims of the UAE and puts the concepts of custody and guardianship under the same umbrella.

Mutual Agreement on Custody of the Children under the Personal Status Law of 2005

Under the Personal Status Law of 2005, the parents can enter into a mutual agreement regarding custody arrangements for the children, which could set out the rights and obligations of each parent. The parties, with the help of their legal counsel, can draft and finalize such an agreement.

In particular, the agreement could record who the custodian of the children is, the visitation rights of the parents, including any overnight stays, visits for special occasions like Eid, Christmas, birthdays, etc., financial obligations of each party related to the expenses of the children, travel of the child within and outside the country including any requirement of consent, permanent relocation of the child, amongst others. The best interests of the child have to be the core consideration while drafting and finalizing this agreement.

How do I make the Custody Agreement binding in the UAE?

In order for the parents to make the custody agreement binding, it is ideal for the parties to get it executed before the Family Guidance Department of the Family Courts. The Family Guidance Department is a special department in the UAE family courts, located within the premises of the family courts. This department is responsible for assisting in the execution of such agreements.

The broad process to be followed in executing the custody agreement before the Family Guidance Department are as follows;

1. A file will be opened before the Family Guidance Department. This is usually undertaken by the legal counsel of either of the parties. Certain documents will be required to be submitted along with the application to open the file.

2. Once the file has been opened, a hearing date will be set. If the parties have not finalized the agreement by the date of the hearing, a later date will be issued. If the agreement has been finalized by the next date, it will be signed by the parties before the Family Guidance Department.

Having mentioned in the earlier clip, it is crucial to note that to make an application to execute a custody agreement in the UAE, at least one of the parties needs to be a resident of the UAE.

One of the biggest advantages of executing the custody agreement before the Family Guidance Department is that in the event of a dispute or breach by a party, execution proceedings can be directly initiated by the non-breaching party based on the terms of the custody agreement.

Custody of the Children under the Civil Personal Status Law of 2022

As opposed to the Personal Status Law of 2005, there is no difference between custody and guardianship, and both parents are responsible for raising the child by contributing equally. However, upon divorce, either of the parents can request the court to grant them full custody of the child, if they are not willing to execute an agreement in this regard.

Full custody can be achieved through an application which will be submitted to the court, stating the reasons for such a request. The best interests of the child are taken under consideration before the court adjudicates on matters related to children.

Originally published 21 September 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.