German Desk Newsletter | September 2026

The September edition of our newsletter covers the latest political, legal and economic developments of particular relevance to German companies operating in the Netherlands.

BUREN is an independent international firm of lawyers, notaries, and tax advisers with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, The Hague, Luxembourg, and Shanghai. We provide full-service, multidisciplinary support, helping national and international clients expand, innovate, or restructure their businesses through our offices, country desks, and global network of partners.

The September edition of our newsletter covers the latest political, legal and economic developments of particular relevance to German companies operating in the Netherlands.

In focus

Top 5 Legal Due Diligence Findings Guide: Our ranking of the five most common findings identified during legal due diligence in M&A transactions, compiled in one comprehensive guide;

Our ranking of the five most common findings identified during legal due diligence in M&A transactions, compiled in one comprehensive guide; Budget Day 2026: Last week, on Prinsjesdag, the preliminary budget for 2027 was presented. We have summarised the key developments for you;

Last week, on Prinsjesdag, the preliminary budget for 2027 was presented. We have summarised the key developments for you; Litigation content: An overview of the personal liability risks faced by managing directors, supervisory board members and management board members;

An overview of the personal liability risks faced by managing directors, supervisory board members and management board members; Lexology Panoramic – Dispute Resolution 2026 – The Netherlands: A chapter co-authored by three BUREN colleagues has also been published;

A chapter co-authored by three BUREN colleagues has also been published; IBA Annual Conference, 4–9 October 2026: Meet the BUREN delegation attending this year’s conference.

The full edition is available via the link below.

BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | September 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.