The September edition of our newsletter covers the latest political, legal and economic developments of particular relevance to German companies operating in the Netherlands.
In focus
- Top 5 Legal Due Diligence Findings Guide: Our ranking of the five most common findings identified during legal due diligence in M&A transactions, compiled in one comprehensive guide;
- Budget Day 2026: Last week, on Prinsjesdag, the preliminary budget for 2027 was presented. We have summarised the key developments for you;
- Litigation content: An overview of the personal liability risks faced by managing directors, supervisory board members and management board members;
- Lexology Panoramic – Dispute Resolution 2026 – The Netherlands: A chapter co-authored by three BUREN colleagues has also been published;
- IBA Annual Conference, 4–9 October 2026: Meet the BUREN delegation attending this year’s conference.
The full edition is available via the link below.
BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | September 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]