29 November 2024

WEBINAR REPLAY | The Permanent Representative Of A Director And The Representative Of A Liquidator

CMS Luxembourg

Active in the Grand-Duchy since 2011, CMS Luxembourg combine a deep understanding of the local market with the global overview of the CMS network.
In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts, Pawel Hermelinski, Cédric Dvoratchek and Kornelia Krajewska discussed of the concepts of permanent representative and liquidator's representative...
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts, Pawel Hermelinski, Cédric Dvoratchek and Kornelia Krajewska discussed of the concepts of permanent representative and liquidator's representative,

Watch the webinar recording to learn more about their legal basis and key aspects, as well as the similarities and main differences between the two concepts.

This webinar is a part of our Corporate Law Spotlight Webinar Series. As seasoned practitioners in the field of Corporate Law, we understand the importance of staying updated and well-informed on the latest developments. Our webinar series has been meticulously curated to address the most significant and recurrent themes that have a profound impact on businesses and organizations today.

By attending our Corporate Law Spotlight Webinar Series, you will not only gain a deeper understanding of the legal complexities surrounding corporate matters but also acquire practical tools to navigate these challenges effectively. Our aim is to empower you with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions and drive success within your organisation.

CMS Luxembourg
