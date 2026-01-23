Recent global mobility data confirms that the Republic of Cyprus passport continues to be one of the world's most powerful travel documents.

Recent global mobility data confirms that the Republic of Cyprus passport continues to be one of the world's most powerful travel documents.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, Cyprus is ranked 14th worldwide, with its citizens enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 174 destinations around the globe.

This ranking places Cyprus firmly within the top tier of passport strength, reflecting strong international relations, multiple visa-waiver agreements, and the benefits of European Union membership. It also highlights the value Cypriot citizenship offers to individuals, families, and business professionals in an increasingly interconnected world.

What Passport Rankings Measure

Passport strength is typically measured by how many countries a passport holder can enter without having to secure a visa in advance. The Henley Passport Index, one of the most widely followed global rankings, uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to assess ease of travel.

A higher ranking indicates greater global mobility, meaning ease of travel for tourism, study, business, or relocation.

Advantages for Relocation to Cyprus

Beyond travel convenience, the strong global ranking of the Cypriot passport further enhances Cyprus's attractiveness as a relocation destination for individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and internationally mobile professionals.

For those considering relocating to Cyprus, citizenship offers not only access to the European Union's freedom of movement but also a high degree of global mobility, reducing administrative barriers for international travel, business development, and cross-border investments.

Combined with Cyprus's favourable tax regimes, high quality of life, stable legal system, and strategic geographic position, the strength of the Cypriot passport reinforces the country's position as a compelling base for long-term residence, business structuring, and international lifestyle planning.

Benefits of the Cypriot Passport

1. Extensive Global Mobility

Cypriot citizens benefit from access to 174 visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations, facilitating travel with fewer administrative requirements.

2. Freedom of Movement in the EU

As citizens of an EU member state, Cypriots enjoy the right to live, work, study, and retire anywhere in the European Union under the EU's free movement rules.

3. Dual Citizenship Friendly

Cyprus permits dual citizenship, allowing individuals to retain their existing nationality while enjoying European citizenship benefits.

4. Business and Professional Advantage

High passport strength supports international business, investment, and employment opportunities, reducing barriers for professionals, entrepreneurs, and families.

5. Quality of Life and Global Standing

The Cypriot passport's performance reflects not only visa access but also strong diplomatic ties and international trust in Cyprus as a stable, outward-looking nation.

Henley Passport Index (Henley & Partners)

One of the most widely recognised and cited global passport rankings.

Ranks passports based strictly on the number of destinations holders can enter without a visa or with visa-on-arrival .

. Uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, the Cypriot passport ranks 14th in the world, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to around 174 destinations globally. This is the ranking most commonly referenced by media and analysts when discussing passport strength.

