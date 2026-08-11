Angelos Paphitis’s articles from AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC are most popular:

Trusts established or administered in Cyprus are frequently used as part of international wealth planning, succession, family governance and asset-holding structures. Where a Cyprus trust owns assets situated in another jurisdiction, however, the trustees must consider not only Cyprus law but also the legal, tax and transparency requirements applicable where those assets are located.

This has become particularly important for Cyprus trusts holding UK property. New UK regulations that took effect on 30 June 2026 have expanded the circumstances in which non-UK trusts must register with HM Revenue & Customs through the UK Trust Registration Service, commonly known as the TRS.

What changed under the UK Trust Registration Service rules?

The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2026, S.I. 2026/621, were made on 9 June 2026. The relevant Trust Registration Service changes came into force on 30 June 2026.

Before these amendments, a non-UK express trust with no UK-resident trustees would not generally have been required to register solely because it held UK land acquired before 6 October 2020. Registration could nevertheless have been required where, for example, the trust incurred a relevant UK tax liability.

The new rules close that gap. A non-UK express trust may now be required to register where it:

acquired an interest in UK land or property before 6 October 2020; and

continued to hold that interest on 30 June 2026.

Non-UK trusts acquiring UK land after 6 October 2020 were already generally within the TRS registration regime. The 2026 amendment therefore primarily affects older property-holding structures that may previously have remained outside the register.

Why does this matter for Cyprus trusts?

The new requirements are not limited to trusts governed by English law or administered in the United Kingdom.

They may affect a Cyprus International Trust or another trust administered by Cyprus trustees where the trust directly holds an interest in UK land. This could include UK residential property, commercial premises, investment property or another qualifying interest in land.

The fact that a trust is governed by Cyprus law, registered in Cyprus or administered by a Cyprus professional trustee does not, by itself, exclude the trust from UK registration requirements.

Equally, not every Cyprus International Trust will necessarily constitute a non-UK trust for every UK legal or tax purpose. The trust’s status should be examined under the applicable UK rules, taking account of matters including the identity and residence of its trustees. The position should not be assumed solely from the governing law stated in the trust deed.

Which Cyprus trust structures should be reviewed?

The following structures should be examined as a priority:

Cyprus International Trusts directly holding registered UK land

directly holding registered UK land family trusts holding longstanding UK residential or commercial property

trusts administered by Cyprus-resident trustees where the UK property was acquired before 6 October 2020

trusts that were previously treated as outside the TRS because they had no UK trustees and no UK tax liability

trusts that have undergone changes of trustee, protector, settlor classification or beneficiary arrangements since the UK property was acquired, and

trusts whose UK property may have been sold, transferred, restructured or placed into a corporate holding structure around 30 June 2026.

The relevant review is factual and document-specific. Trustees should examine the trust deed, subsequent instruments, title records, acquisition documents, trustee resolutions and any previous UK tax or TRS advice.

Direct ownership and ownership through a company are not the same

An important distinction must be made between a trust that directly holds an interest in UK land and a trust that owns shares in a company which, in turn, owns UK property.

The new TRS land-registration trigger is directed at an interest in UK land acquired and held by the trust or its trustees. A Cyprus trust should not automatically be treated as directly holding UK land merely because it owns shares in a Cyprus, UK or other company that owns the property.

The complete structure must nevertheless be reviewed. Other TRS registration triggers may apply, including a UK tax liability or, in certain circumstances, a UK business relationship involving a UK-resident trustee.

Where UK land is held through a Cyprus or other overseas company, separate reporting obligations may also arise under the UK Register of Overseas Entities. Overseas entities owning or transacting with UK land are generally required to register with Companies House and disclose information concerning their registrable beneficial owners and, where applicable, trusts involved in the ownership structure.

What is the registration deadline?

Non-UK trusts brought into scope because they acquired UK land before 6 October 2020 must register by 1 September 2027.

This is a transitional deadline and is longer than the ordinary 90-day period that can apply when a trust first becomes registrable.

As at 31 July 2026, HMRC has stated that the online Trust Registration Service does not yet permit this newly affected category of trust to complete registration. HMRC is expected to provide a further update once the necessary system changes have been implemented.

Trustees should not, however, postpone the underlying review. They should determine now whether registration will be required, gather the necessary information and monitor HMRC’s implementation announcements.

Failure to register a trust when required may result in a penalty of up to £5,000.

What information is required for UK TRS registration?

The TRS is an anti-money-laundering and beneficial ownership register administered by HMRC. Registration ordinarily requires information about the trust itself and the persons involved in it.

Depending on the particular trust, this may include information concerning:

the trust’s name, creation date and legal nature

the lead trustee and any other trustees

the settlor or settlors

named beneficiaries or classes of beneficiaries

any protector or other person exercising control over the trust, and

relevant entities or ownership interests where additional reporting rules apply.

Trustees will need to review the trust deed, supplemental deeds, letters of wishes, identity documents and current records concerning the residence and nationality of the relevant parties. Information provided to HMRC should be accurate and consistent with the trust’s constitutional and compliance records.

Can a small trust rely on the new general exclusion?

The 2026 amendments also introduce a general exclusion for certain low-value trusts. To qualify, the trust must satisfy all the prescribed conditions, including that it:

holds no interest in UK land

does not hold assets of appreciable worth exceeding £2,000

has not held property with a cumulative total value exceeding £10,000

does not receive annual income exceeding £5,000 and

has no UK tax liability.

The exclusion is generally available to only one qualifying trust per settlor, although trusts falling within other specific statutory exclusions do not count towards that limit.

A Cyprus trust holding UK property cannot rely on this general exclusion because one of its essential conditions is that the trust must not hold an interest in UK land.

The new regulations also remove Stamp Duty Reserve Tax from the category of tax liabilities that, by itself, triggers TRS registration. A trust will therefore no longer be required to register solely because it incurs SDRT.

TRS registration does not determine the trust’s tax position

Registration with the UK Trust Registration Service should not be confused with a finding that the trust is UK tax resident or that a particular amount of UK tax is payable.

The TRS includes both taxable and certain non-taxable trusts. A trust may therefore be required to register because of its connection with UK land even where it has no immediate UK tax liability.

UK tax consequences must be considered separately. Depending on the structure and circumstances, relevant issues may include UK income tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, property-related taxes and reporting obligations arising on a future disposal.

Cyprus trustees should obtain coordinated UK tax advice where required, particularly before acquiring, transferring, financing, restructuring or disposing of UK property.

AGPLAW has a UK tax team specialising on tax matters relating to Cyprus trusts with connections in the UK.

UK TRS and the Cyprus CyTBOR operate separately

Cyprus also maintains the Cyprus Beneficial Ownership Register of Express Trusts and Similar Legal Arrangements, known as CyTBOR.

CyTBOR is maintained by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under section 61C of the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law. It is used for the registration, management and updating of information concerning express trusts, similar legal arrangements and their beneficial owners.

A Cyprus trust holding UK property may therefore have separate transparency obligations in Cyprus and the United Kingdom, depending on its precise circumstances.

Registration or compliance in Cyprus does not, by itself, satisfy the UK TRS requirements. Equally, UK registration does not replace any applicable Cyprus obligation.

Trustees should ensure that information maintained in the trust deed, internal KYC records, CyTBOR, the UK TRS and any Register of Overseas Entities filing is complete, current and consistent. This is particularly important following a change of trustee, protector, beneficiary, controlling person, address, residence or trust asset.

Practical steps for Cyprus trustees

Trustees and family offices responsible for a Cyprus trust with UK property should now:

Identify the legal owner of the UK property. Determine whether the land is held directly by the trustees or indirectly through a company, partnership or other entity. Confirm the acquisition date. Establish whether the trust acquired the relevant interest before or after 6 October 2020. Confirm the position on 30 June 2026. Determine whether the trust continued to hold the interest on that date. Review previous UK registrations and advice. Check whether the trust is already registered with the TRS, has a UK taxpayer reference or is connected with an overseas entity registered at Companies House. Reconcile beneficial ownership information. Review the settlor, trustees, beneficiaries, protector and anyone else exercising control over the trust. Consider UK tax exposure separately. TRS registration and UK taxation are related but distinct questions. Prepare for the 1 September 2027 deadline. The necessary information should be assembled now even though HMRC’s online system is not yet available for the newly affected category.

How AGPLAW can assist

AGPLAW advises international families, trustees, protectors, family offices and private clients on the establishment, administration and governance of Cyprus International Trusts and other private wealth structures.

In addition to our Cyprus-based Private Client, Trusts and Tax teams, AGPLAW has an established tax team in the United Kingdom with specific experience in trusts, UK-connected trust structures and the UK tax consequences arising from the ownership, administration, restructuring and disposal of trust assets.

This enables us to provide coordinated Cyprus and UK support where a Cyprus trust holds UK property, has UK-resident settlors, trustees or beneficiaries, receives UK-source income or otherwise has a connection with the United Kingdom.

Our Private Client and Trusts team can assist with:

reviewing whether a Cyprus trust falls within the expanded UK Trust Registration Service rules

determining whether UK property is held directly by the trustees or indirectly through a company or other entity

advising on the interaction between Cyprus trust law, CyTBOR, the UK TRS and other beneficial ownership reporting requirements

assessing the UK tax implications of Cyprus International Trusts and other Cyprus-administered trusts

reviewing UK tax residence, income tax, capital gains tax and inheritance tax considerations connected with a trust

examining the position of UK-resident or UK-domiciled settlors, trustees and beneficiaries

reviewing trust deeds, trustee appointments, beneficiary arrangements and governance structures

identifying inconsistencies between trust documents, KYC records, CyTBOR, TRS and Companies House filings

advising on the restructuring, transfer, financing or disposal of UK property held within a trust structure

supporting succession, family governance and international wealth-planning arrangements, and

coordinating any necessary UK tax, property, accounting and regulatory work through a single integrated advisory team.

By combining our Cyprus trust expertise with dedicated UK tax capability, AGPLAW can assess both sides of a Cyprus–UK trust structure and provide clients with a coordinated approach to legal, tax and regulatory compliance.

The expansion of the UK Trust Registration Service demonstrates an increasingly important principle in international trust administration: a trust cannot be managed solely by reference to the law of the jurisdiction in which it was established.

Where a Cyprus trust holds UK property or other foreign assets, trustees must continuously assess the legal, tax and transparency requirements arising in every relevant jurisdiction. Early review is essential to avoid missed registrations, inconsistent beneficial ownership filings and unnecessary compliance risk.

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC