Cyprus Trust Transparency Reforms 2026 | What Trustees, Protectors And Family Offices Need To Know

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC are most popular:

The regulatory landscape for trusts continues to evolve across Europe as legislators seek to strike a delicate balance between transparency, anti-money laundering compliance, and the legitimate privacy expectations of families and wealth structures.

In Cyprus, the latest development comes in the form of amendments to the framework governing the Register of Beneficial Owners of Express Trusts and Similar Legal Arrangements (CyTBOR). Following a public consultation process, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has confirmed its regulatory approach through Policy Statement PS-02-2026, introducing amendments designed to strengthen the operation of the trust beneficial ownership register.

While the reforms are primarily regulatory in nature, their implications extend beyond compliance. Trustees, protectors, family offices, wealth planners, and settlors should understand how these developments fit within the broader European movement towards increased transparency and what practical steps may now be required.

The Background – Why Trust Transparency Matters

For many years, trusts have served as legitimate vehicles for estate planning, asset protection, succession planning, philanthropy, and wealth preservation.

At the same time, regulators worldwide have increased scrutiny of ownership structures as part of broader efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, tax evasion, and sanctions circumvention.

The European Union has progressively introduced transparency obligations through successive Anti-Money Laundering Directives, including the Fourth and Fifth AML Directives (4AMLD and 5AMLD), which required Member States to establish beneficial ownership registers for companies and certain trust arrangements.

Cyprus implemented these obligations through legislation and the creation of CyTBOR, a dedicated register designed to capture information relating to express trusts and similar legal arrangements.

The objective is clear; regulators should be able to identify the individuals ultimately connected to a trust structure when necessary for AML and law enforcement purposes.

However, unlike companies, trusts often involve highly sensitive family and personal matters. Consequently, transparency obligations must be balanced against privacy rights and the long-standing principle of trust confidentiality.

The impact of recent European Court Decisions

The evolution of beneficial ownership registers has not occurred without controversy.

In 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered its landmark judgments in Joined Cases C-37/20 and C-601/20, finding that unrestricted public access to beneficial ownership information constituted a serious interference with fundamental rights to privacy and personal data protection.

The Court emphasised that while combating money laundering is undoubtedly a legitimate objective, access to beneficial ownership information must remain proportionate and carefully justified.

These decisions significantly altered the regulatory landscape across Europe and prompted many jurisdictions, including Cyprus, to revisit access arrangements relating to beneficial ownership registers.

The CyTBOR reforms should therefore be viewed against this wider legal backdrop. They seek to strengthen regulatory effectiveness while maintaining compliance with European principles concerning privacy, proportionality, and data protection.

What are the Key Changes?

Although the amendments are technical in nature, several important themes emerge.

1. Enhanced Regulatory Clarity

One of the primary objectives of the reforms is to clarify reporting obligations and improve consistency in the operation of the register.

Trustees are expected to maintain accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership information and ensure that the information submitted to the register remains current throughout the life of the trust.

Greater clarity is generally welcomed by the industry as uncertainty regarding reporting obligations often creates unnecessary compliance risk.

2. Improved Beneficial Ownership Identification

The amendments reinforce the categories of individuals who may be considered beneficial owners of a trust.

These typically include:

The settlor;

The trustees;

The protector (where applicable);

Beneficiaries or classes of beneficiaries;

Any individual exercising ultimate control over the trust.

While these categories are largely consistent with existing AML requirements, the reforms further reinforce the need for trustees to carefully analyse trust structures and ensure that all relevant parties are appropriately identified and recorded.

3. Ongoing Reporting Obligations

A recurring theme throughout the amendments is the importance of keeping information current.

Trustees are not merely required to submit information upon establishment of a trust. They must also monitor changes and ensure that updates are made within the prescribed timelines.

This is particularly relevant in modern family structures where beneficiaries, protectors, trustees, and control mechanisms may change over time.

For professional trustees and family offices administering multiple structures, ongoing monitoring procedures become increasingly important.

4. Alignment with EU AML Frameworks

The reforms further align Cyprus with European AML standards and broader international expectations.

Importantly, the amendments also anticipate future developments at EU level, including the implementation of the EU Anti-Money Laundering Package and the establishment of the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

As regulatory standards continue to converge across Europe, trust service providers should expect increasing consistency in reporting expectations and supervisory approaches.

What does this mean for Trustees?

Professional trustees bear the primary responsibility for ensuring compliance with the CyTBOR framework.

In practical terms, trustees should consider:

Reviewing existing trust records;

Verifying beneficial ownership information;

Confirming the accuracy of beneficiary details;

Reviewing protector appointments and powers;

Assessing discretionary beneficiary provisions;

Updating internal compliance procedures;

Maintaining appropriate audit trails demonstrating compliance.

Trustees should also ensure that internal systems enable prompt identification of events triggering updates to the register.

Failure to maintain accurate information may expose trustees to regulatory scrutiny and potential penalties.

Particular Challenges for Discretionary Trusts

One area that continues to generate discussion internationally concerns discretionary trusts.

Unlike fixed trusts, discretionary trusts often do not confer immediate entitlements upon beneficiaries. Instead, trustees exercise discretion regarding future distributions.

Questions therefore arise regarding who should be identified as a beneficial owner where beneficiaries are not specifically named or where classes of beneficiaries are used.

Examples may include:

Future grandchildren;

Members of a family lineage;

Charitable classes;

Broad discretionary classes identified by reference to family relationships.

While existing AML guidance provides a framework, the practical application remains complex, particularly in sophisticated wealth planning structures.

Trustees should therefore continue to seek professional advice where uncertainty exists regarding beneficial ownership classification.

Implications for Family Offices and Wealth Structures

Family offices frequently utilise trust structures as part of broader succession and asset protection strategies.

For family offices operating through Cyprus International Trusts, the reforms serve as a reminder that governance, recordkeeping, and compliance are now as important as legal structuring itself.

Family offices should ensure that:

Trust documentation remains current;

Beneficiary records are maintained;

Governance arrangements are properly documented;

Changes in control are monitored;

Reporting obligations are integrated into compliance calendars.

Well-governed structures will generally experience minimal disruption from the new requirements.

Conversely, legacy structures that have not been reviewed for several years may require more extensive attention.

Does this reduce the Confidentiality of Cyprus Trusts?

A common concern among international clients is whether increased transparency means the end of trust confidentiality. The answer is no.

The Cyprus International Trust remains one of the strongest and attractive trust vehicles available internationally.

The purpose of CyTBOR is not to make private family information publicly available. Rather, it is designed to ensure that competent authorities have access to relevant information for legitimate regulatory and law enforcement purposes.

Furthermore, following the CJEU decisions, European regulators have become increasingly aware that transparency measures must operate within clear legal limits and respect fundamental privacy rights.

Trust confidentiality therefore remains an important and legitimate feature of Cyprus trust law.

Why Cyprus Remains a Leading Trust Jurisdiction

Despite increasing regulatory obligations, Cyprus continues to offer significant advantages for international families and wealth planners.

These include:

A modern Cyprus International Trust regime; Strong asset protection features; Flexible succession planning opportunities; Experienced professional trustees; A common law legal system; EU membership; Robust regulatory supervision; An extensive network of double tax treaties.

The latest reforms should not be viewed as a weakening of the Cyprus trust offering. Rather, they demonstrate Cyprus’ commitment to maintaining international credibility while preserving the legitimate benefits that trusts provide.

The 2026 CyTBOR reforms represent another step in the ongoing evolution of trust regulation across Europe. Trustees, protectors, family offices, and professional advisers should take this opportunity to review existing structures, confirm compliance procedures, and ensure that beneficial ownership information remains accurate and current.