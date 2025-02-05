ARTICLE
5 February 2025

Making The Most Of Cyprus' Strategic Advantages With Eurofast

Eurofast

Contributor

In today's fast-changing global market, businesses need to adapt, stay compliant, and protect their assets. That's where Eurofast comes in. With decades of experience and a strong presence in multiple jurisdictions...
Cyprus Wealth Management
Evgenia Katelari
In today's fast-changing global market, businesses need to adapt, stay compliant, and protect their assets. That's where Eurofast comes in. With decades of experience and a strong presence in multiple jurisdictions, we help businesses and individuals make the most of Cyprus' unique advantages—from its business-friendly tax system to its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Why Cyprus? A Strong Business Hub

Cyprus has long been a preferred destination for international businesses, thanks to its:

✔ Attractive tax framework
✔ Wide network of double taxation treaties
✔ Legal system based on English common law

For companies looking to expand, optimize operations, or protect assets, Cyprus offers a stable and efficient business environment.

How Eurofast Supports Businesses

🔹 Company Setup & Corporate Services

Setting up or expanding a business in Cyprus? We provide:

✔ Company registration & structuring
✔ Registered office & professional directorships
✔ Secretarial and governance support

🔹 Asset Protection & Wealth Management

Our expertise in trusts, foundations, and asset structuring helps clients protect and manage their wealth while ensuring privacy and long-term stability.

🔹 Tax & Compliance

Navigating international tax laws can be complex. Our tax experts help businesses stay compliant while optimizing tax efficiency. We also ensure full adherence to KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations, safeguarding our clients from financial risks.

