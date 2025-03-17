Webinar: Crypto Tax Optimization: Benefits Of Cyprus' Non-Domicile Regime

Please watch this webinar from Savva & Associates where they will explore how cryptocurrency investors, traders, and entrepreneurs can benefit from Cyprus's Non-Domicile Regime to optimize their tax position.

This webinar explores how cryptocurrency investors, traders, and entrepreneurs can benefit from Cyprus's Non-Domicile Regime to optimize their tax position. We will cover the key advantages of relocating to Cyprus, including the country's favorable tax framework, zero tax on dividends, interest and capital gains (excluding real estate in Cyprus), and how strategic structuring can significantly reduce tax liabilities.

1. Introduction

Brief overview of global crypto taxation trends

Challenges faced by crypto investors in high-tax jurisdictions

Introduction to Cyprus as a tax-efficient jurisdiction

2. The Cyprus Non-Domicile Regime

Definition of non-domicile status and eligibility criteria

Key tax benefits:

- Zero tax on dividend income

- No capital gains tax (except on Cypriot real estate)

- No wealth or inheritance taxes

How non-domicile status applies to crypto investors

3. Structuring Crypto Holdings in Cyprus and other foreign jurisdicitons

Personal vs. corporate tax structures for crypto investors

Benefits of setting up a Cyprus or foreign company for crypto trading and investments

Banking and regulatory considerations

4. Case Studies & Practical Applications

Real-world examples of crypto investors benefiting from Cyprus's tax regime

Common pitfalls and compliance considerations

