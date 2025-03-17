WEBINAR
17 March 2025

Webinar: Crypto Tax Optimization: Benefits Of Cyprus' Non-Domicile Regime

S
S&A

Contributor

S&A logo
C.Savva & Associates Ltd (“S&A”), a Cyprus registered company, is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. S&A provides high level Cyprus and international tax advice, assists with the formation and ongoing administration of Cyprus companies, investment funds, international trusts, special license firms and offshore structure.
Explore Firm Details
Please watch this webinar from Savva & Associates where they will explore how cryptocurrency investors, traders, and entrepreneurs can benefit from Cyprus's Non-Domicile Regime to optimize their tax position.
Worldwide Tax
Charles Savva
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This webinar explores how cryptocurrency investors, traders, and entrepreneurs can benefit from Cyprus's Non-Domicile Regime to optimize their tax position. We will cover the key advantages of relocating to Cyprus, including the country's favorable tax framework, zero tax on dividends, interest and capital gains (excluding real estate in Cyprus), and how strategic structuring can significantly reduce tax liabilities.

1. Introduction

  • Brief overview of global crypto taxation trends
  • Challenges faced by crypto investors in high-tax jurisdictions
  • Introduction to Cyprus as a tax-efficient jurisdiction

2. The Cyprus Non-Domicile Regime

  • Definition of non-domicile status and eligibility criteria
  • Key tax benefits:

- Zero tax on dividend income

- No capital gains tax (except on Cypriot real estate)

- No wealth or inheritance taxes

  • How non-domicile status applies to crypto investors

3. Structuring Crypto Holdings in Cyprus and other foreign jurisdicitons

  • Personal vs. corporate tax structures for crypto investors
  • Benefits of setting up a Cyprus or foreign company for crypto trading and investments
  • Banking and regulatory considerations

4. Case Studies & Practical Applications

  • Real-world examples of crypto investors benefiting from Cyprus's tax regime
  • Common pitfalls and compliance considerations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Charles Savva
Charles Savva
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More