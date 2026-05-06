Cyprus Non-Dom Tax Status: Benefits, Requirements And Application Process

- within Tax, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)
- in European Union
Cyprus has become an increasingly attractive jurisdiction for individuals seeking a tax-efficient base within the EU. One of its key advantages is the non-domiciled (non-dom) tax status, which offers significant benefits when properly structured.
While the regime is straightforward in principle, ensuring that it is applied correctly — and aligned with your overall tax position — is essential.
At Chambersfield Economides Kranos, we advise international clients on relocating to Cyprus and securing non-dom status in a way that is both efficient and compliant.
Why Cyprus Non-Dom Status
The Cyprus non-dom regime is particularly attractive for individuals with international income streams.
Key advantages include:
- No tax on dividend income
- No tax on interest income
- No tax on certain types of passive income
- Access to a stable EU legal and tax environment
This makes Cyprus a strong option for entrepreneurs, investors, and high-net-worth individuals seeking to optimise their personal tax position.
Who It Is Suitable For
Non-dom status is typically relevant for:
- Business owners receiving dividends
- Investors with international income
- Individuals relocating from higher-tax jurisdictions
- Professionals with flexible or cross-border income streams
For the right profile, Cyprus can offer a combination of tax efficiency and lifestyle advantages.
Basic Requirements
To benefit from non-dom status, individuals must establish tax residency in Cyprus and meet certain criteria relating to domicile.
In practical terms, this involves:
- Becoming a Cyprus tax resident
- Demonstrating sufficient connection to Cyprus
- Confirming non-domiciled status under the applicable rules
The process is generally straightforward when properly managed.
The Importance of Proper Planning
While the regime is attractive, it should not be approached in isolation.
Key considerations include:
- Alignment with your existing tax residency status
- Interaction with other jurisdictions
- Timing of relocation and income flows
- Ongoing compliance requirements
Incorrect planning can reduce or eliminate the expected benefits.
How Chambersfield Economides Kranos Can Assist
At Chambersfield Economides Kranos, we provide clear and practical advice to individuals relocating to Cyprus.
Our services include:
- Assessing eligibility for non-dom status
- Structuring your relocation efficiently
- Coordinating tax and legal considerations across jurisdictions
- Supporting the application process
- Providing ongoing advisory support
We focus on ensuring that your move to Cyprus is well-structured, compliant, and aligned with your long-term objectives.
Speak with Chambersfield Economides Kranos
If you are considering relocating to Cyprus or exploring non-dom status, obtaining the right advice at the outset is essential.
Chambersfield Economides Kranos provides straightforward, reliable guidance to help you make informed decisions with confidence.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]