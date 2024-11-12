Zero VAT Rate Imposed On Basic Items For The Period 4/11/2024 – 31/12/2025

On October 31, 2023, the Tax Department announced a new measure introducing a zero VAT rate on a range of essential items, effective from November 4, 2024, through December 31, 2025. This initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden on consumers for key everyday products, impacting both individual consumers and businesses handling these items.

List of Items Under Zero VAT Rate:

Baby milk (liquid and powder) Diapers (for children and adults) Feminine hygiene products (tampons, sanitary and incontinence pads) Fresh or chilled vegetables Potatoes, tomatoes Garlic, onions, leeks, and similar vegetables Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) and radishes (Cichorium spp.) Carrots, salad radishes, turnips, and similar edible roots Cucumbers Beans and peas (leguminous vegetables, with or without pods) Eggplants, celery, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, pumpkins, capers Bananas, figs Citrus fruits (oranges, tangerines, clementines, grapefruits, lemons) Grapes, watermelons, melons Apples, pears Stone fruits (apricots, peaches, cherries, plums, nectarines) Strawberries

Implications for Businesses and Consumers



This zero VAT rate presents significant opportunities for local businesses engaged in the distribution of these goods, from retailers to importers, to streamline cost efficiencies and enhance affordability. As companies prepare to adjust pricing structures, it's crucial to ensure compliance and accurate documentation to fully leverage the benefits of this tax relief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.