As of 2024, Cyprus has introduced several significant tax developments that reflect its ongoing commitment to align with international tax standards and enhance its competitive position as a hub for international business. Here are some of the key tax developments in Cyprus for 2024:

1. Introduction of the Global Minimum Tax (Pillar Two Implementation)

Cyprus is preparing for the implementation of the OECD's Pillar Two rules, which introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% for multinational enterprises (MNEs) with annual revenues exceeding €750 million. The implementation of this rule is expected to significantly impact Cyprus's tax landscape, particularly for large multinational corporations that have traditionally benefited from the island's low corporate tax rate of 12.5%. This development is a direct result of the global agreement reached under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS, and Cyprus is set to introduce these rules in the course of 2024.

2. Amendments to Transfer Pricing Regulations

Following the introduction of formal transfer pricing rules in 2022, Cyprus continues to refine these regulations in 2024 to ensure they are fully aligned with OECD guidelines. These amendments aim to provide greater clarity on compliance requirements and documentation standards, particularly in light of the increasing scrutiny from international tax authorities. The 2024 updates include enhanced reporting obligations for intra-group transactions and stricter enforcement measures to ensure that MNEs adhere to the arm's length

3. Enhancements to the Notional Interest Deduction (NID)

In 2024, Cyprus has introduced enhancements to the Notional Interest Deduction (NID) regime, which allows companies to deduct a notional interest on new equity injected into a company. The changes include a revised calculation method and increased thresholds, making the NID more attractive for businesses looking to optimize their tax liabilities while investing in Cyprus. These enhancements are part of Cyprus's broader strategy to maintain its competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment.

4. Updates to the Cyprus IP Box Regime

Cyprus has also made updates to its Intellectual Property (IP) Box regime in 2024, further aligning it with the OECD's BEPS Action 5. The IP Box regime allows for a beneficial tax rate on income derived from qualifying intellectual property. The 2024 updates include expanded definitions of qualifying IP and additional anti-abuse provisions to prevent misuse of the regime. These changes are designed to ensure that Cyprus remains a favorable jurisdiction for holding and exploiting IP assets while complying with international tax standards.

5. Adoption of Digital Taxation Measures

In response to the global shift towards digital taxation, Cyprus has started discussions on introducing digital services tax (DST) measures in 2024. While still in the consultation phase, these measures are expected to target large digital companies operating in Cyprus that currently benefit from low taxation under existing rules. The introduction of a DST aligns Cyprus with the broader EU initiative to tax digital revenues more effectively and could be implemented by the end of 2024.

6. Strengthening of Anti-Tax Avoidance Measures

2024 has also seen Cyprus intensify its efforts to combat tax avoidance through the strengthening of existing anti-tax avoidance measures. This includes stricter enforcement of the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD), particularly in relation to controlled foreign companies (CFC) rules, hybrid mismatches, and exit taxation. Cyprus is also expected to introduce additional reporting requirements for cross-border arrangements under DAC6, ensuring greater transparency and compliance with EU tax directives.

These developments in 2024 underscore Cyprus's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a compliant and competitive jurisdiction for international business while adapting to the rapidly changing global tax environment. Businesses operating in or through Cyprus are advised to stay informed of these changes and consider their implications for tax planning and compliance strategies.

