Cyprus Property Tax 2026: What You Really Pay When Buying, Renting & Selling (Video)

Cyprus property tax in 2026 affects what you pay when buying, renting and eventually selling real estate in Cyprus. From Cyprus rental income tax and VAT to property transfer fees and capital gains tax, understanding the full tax position is essential before assessing the real return on a Cyprus property investment.

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Cyprus property tax in 2026 affects what you pay when buying, renting and eventually selling real estate in Cyprus. From Cyprus rental income tax and VAT to property transfer fees and capital gains tax, understanding the full tax position is essential before assessing the real return on a Cyprus property investment.

How is property taxed in Cyprus in 2026? In this video, Philippou Law Firm breaks down the full tax life of Cyprus real estate, from acquisition and rental income to the eventual sale.

We cover:

Buying property in Cyprus as an individual versus through a company

Cyprus rental income tax and allowable deductions

Capital gains tax when selling Cyprus property

VAT on new properties and reduced VAT rules

Cyprus property transfer fees

The abolition of stamp duty in 2026

Airbnb and short-term rental tax in Cyprus

Tax rules for foreign property owners

Cyprus Non-Dom landlords

Property held through a Cyprus company

The 2026 property-rich company rules

Practical residential, commercial and property-sale examples

The 2026 changes are particularly important for property buyers and investors. Stamp duty has been abolished, Special Defence Contribution on rental income has been removed, capital gains tax exemptions have increased, and the rules affecting companies whose value derives from Cyprus real estate have become stricter.

Whether you are buying a home in Cyprus, investing in rental property or considering purchasing real estate through a Cyprus company, the key question is not simply what the property costs.

It is what you actually keep after acquisition costs, rental taxation and tax on exit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.