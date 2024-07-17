Technology Driven Legal Reforms: A Double-Edged Sword

The landscape of AI and cybersecurity is rapidly evolving, with new regulations that promise to reshape the way businesses operate. These regulations are designed to protect individual rights and enhance security, but they also bring significant compliance challenges. An article authored by Michael Ioannou, Chief Information Officer at Elias Neocleous & Co, delves into these regulations, analysing their impact on businesses and offering insights on how to navigate this complex terrain.
The full article in Greek can be found Phileleftheros here.
