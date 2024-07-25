Organising A Music Festival In Cyprus: The Legal Perspective

Dedicated, driven and enthusiastic about business and the law, our team is always ready to assist. Consisting of qualified lawyers, accountants, experienced corporate administrators with over 25 years' combined experience, our awarded team ensures our legal advice and service is comprehensive, succint adding value to our clients’ business.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Summer in Cyprus means balmy nights by the beach, where the humidity and hot temperatures become bearable by the trips to various music planets, courtesy of a recent rise in outdoor, electronic music festivals. If you're at the helm of organising a music festival (no matter the season –in fact Cyprus is fertile ground for enjoying music all-year-round), then you have a significant task to fulfil as the success of the festival depends on a variety of factors, many of which have little to do with one's ability (or experience) in organising such events.

1. Understanding the scene -licensing and the law of the locals

Choosing a festival venue is a difficult task in itself and doing so without consulting the local administration can be a recipe for disaster. Cyprus is divided into municipalities and each municipality has its own mayor and local administration councillors and who ultimately have the right to approve or disapprove what will take place in their domain. As a starting point, the Municipalities Law (N.111/1985 and N.52/(I)/2022) would have to be consulted, so as to identify what kind of legal framework applies to the particular area and event. Licensing the festival should be at the forefront of the organisers' objectives, as that proves the intention to operate within a legal framework, and at the same time, it shows respect to the community in which the event will be taking place. Attending a music festival may not be everyone's 'cup-of-tea' but there are several stakeholders whose interests must be considered. Addressing the licensing step early on, is a step towards the ultimate success of the event by objective standards.

When choosing the right venue, while consulting with the local administration, an organiser should have in mind the following:

Capacity: Make sure the venue can accommodate your expected attendance plus 8% in case there are more on the day ticket sales; Location: The location should be easily accessible with ample parking space for the attendees; Safety and Infrastructure: Ensure the venue can support the technical requirements of your festival, including stages, sound systems, and lighting. Where parking space is not available to a large degree, ensure bus routes are in place to and from the venue, at regular intervals; Health and Hygiene: Arrange for amenities such as restrooms, sitting areas, food and beverage vendors to be readily accessible and available at the venue. For outdoor events, ensure that all appropriate licenses are issued which ensure the safety and availability of these amenities;

2. Security –ensuring the safety of attendees

One of the first contracts negotiated upon confirmation of the festival venue and as part of a wider health and safety implementation plan, is the choice of the security company that will guard the area prior to, during and immediately after the completion of the music festival. A few of the key considerations when choosing the appropriate security guard company are:

License: The security company is required to be licensed in Cyprus under the "Private Security Services Law" (N.125 (I) / 2007). The Cyprus Police has established in 2009, the Office for Handling Issues Related to Private Security Services at Police Headquarters, aimed at monitoring the implementation of the provisions of the relative Law and to fulfil all the obligations and work of the Police that result from the above law. Capacity: The chosen security company must be able to dedicate the appropriate number of security guards during the festival, as designated by the specific health and safety plan prepared. Training: All guards allocated to serve the festival are required to be trained in accordance with applicable laws on how to deescalate situations, coordinate with medical personnel on duty if so required and ensure that the venue is kept safe and free from illegal and dangerous material and substances.

3. Contracts with Vendors -food, beverage, entertainment

Depending on the level of financial investment made in the music festival, there will be a range of vendors present at the chosen venue, offering food, beverage and even entertainment in the form of free make-up for the attendees, onsite games or outdoor cinema. The organiser is required to negotiate contracts with each vendor, having in mind that each one, depending on the sector they are active in, is governed by different legislation. A key point to note here is that a separate permit is required to be issued by the Municipality in connection with offering alcohol at the venue. In terms of reaching an agreement with the vendors, an organiser should look out for clauses on the delivery or set up of any equipment, on the personnel operating the food and beverage stands, on the purchase cost and terms of payment and on insurance.

4. Insurance -a key consideration

Maintaining an appropriate insurance cover for the event is key and it is probably one of the most difficult tasks in the run-up to the music festival. A few key points when negotiating the insurance cover include, (a) risks related to the location (for example, venues by the sea may pose higher insurance risks than landlocked locations), (b) the specifications of the stage (height and set up are relevant information for the insurance companies in assessing the risk), (c) existence of minimum insurable amounts set by artists and their contracts with the organiser which often pre-exist the issue of the insurance cover, (d) duration of the cover and most importantly (e) the range of risks it insures against, so that both the organiser and the attendees are safeguarded against unfortunate occurrences.

5. Labour relations -employees and volunteers

The persons engaged to materialise a music festival are often employed on a temporary or ad hoc basis by the organiser but it is important to ensure all labour considerations are addressed. The trend of accepting volunteers for the preparation of a music festival is currently taking off in Cyprus and assuming the persons are indeed engaged on a voluntary basis, observing all applicable laws, there's a wealth of experience to be gained by being a part of a production that features local and often highly regarded international artists.

There are numerous considerations for an organiser set to produce a successful music festival in Cyprus. The team which supports the organiser is crucial. People consisting the team are often persons with international experience in their field of expertise, and ones who know and work round the clock until the event is completed. The success depends largely on the organiser's ability to operate within a fixed legal framework, and combine the fixed nature of the environment with the artistic creation of a spectacular show.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.