Submission Of 2024 Individual Income Tax Return (IR1) Via TaxisNet In Cyprus

The Cyprus Tax Department has announced that the 2024 Individual Income Tax Return (Form IR1) is now available for online submission via the TaxisNet system. This applies to employees, pensioners, and self-employed individuals who meet the annual income threshold. Timely compliance is essential to avoid penalties and ensure smooth tax administration.

Who Must Submit

As per the Council of Ministers' Decree Κ.Δ.Π. 184/2023, the obligation to file a personal income tax return for 2024 applies to:

Employees

Pensioners

Self-employed individuals

...whose total gross income for the year 2024 exceeds €19,500.

Key Deadline

📅 The deadline for submission and payment of any tax due is 31 July 2025.

Failure to comply within the given timeframe may result in interest and penalties, as set out by the Cyprus tax legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.