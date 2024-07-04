Stones, Siestas And The Art Of Savoir-Faire

What do the Parthenon, the Spanish siesta and the French savoir-faire have in common? While it may come as a surprise, the answer is simple. They are all integral parts of Cultural Heritage.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

What do the Parthenon, the Spanish siesta and the French savoir-faire have in common? While it may come as a surprise, the answer is simple. They are all integral parts of Cultural Heritage.

The term "Cultural Heritage" is so rich and diverse in meaning that it is almost impossible to define. Cultural heritage is not just stones and the museums; it is also the people and the myriad traditions they have been brought up with.

Often, "cultural heritage" is thought to refer only to tangible, material objects and intangible ideas directly linked to them. However, "cultural heritage" also refers to, art, architecture, landscapes, crafts, performing arts, language, literature, and gastronomy.

How universal is the regard for cultural objects?

Cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, plays a pivotal role in the development of all societies. Nevertheless, decisions about what objects, places or practices would be best to preserve incite questions concerning the value attached to them. When dealing with cultural heritage it is very interesting to note that a place, object or practice may be so interlinked with emotions that it is often impossible to disassociate one from the other. It has rightly been observed by John Henry Merryman, a leading source on cultural heritage, that "what is perceived as culturally valuable, and by whom clearly varies to some extent with time and place."

It is therefore evident that the term cultural heritage is one that is hard to define, nonetheless, the general agreement is that it serves to embody and fuse past, present and future. Primarily due to the instruments developed by UNESCO, the concept of cultural heritage has evolved. Cultural heritage today not only encompasses monuments and objects, but it also covers a plethora of intangible notions. Notably, this has been accentuated with the establishment of lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage with the aim of ensuring the better protection of important intangible cultural heritages worldwide. Therefore, cultural heritage may include amongst many others, social practices, oral traditions, rituals, festive events, or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts such as the Lefkaritika Laces for example. Interestingly, in 2013 the Mediterranean Diet was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In the aftermath of the Second World War, the 1954 UNESCO Hague Convention emerged. The Convention served as the legal instrument to protect cultural goods during armed conflicts. It has been made apparent that culture will always be one of the most important dimensions of human life. Interestingly, whenever there is a war or a conflict, cultural heritage seems to be one of the targets; a strong desire to change the identity of a particular place is reflected in the destruction of holy sites and artefacts of historic significance.

Do we have a right to cultural heritage?

Article 27 (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) reads as follows:

Everyone has the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits.

It is therefore evident that the individual's right to culture consists of both the right to participate in, enjoy and share in the benefits of culture.

The Council of Europe has continually urged countries to introduce preservation policies. Preservation and access are pivotal concepts and thus emphasise the legal protection of cultural heritage. Article 1 of The Framework Convention on the Value of Cultural Heritage for Society (Faro Convention) underlines the importance of a human rights-based approach to cultural heritage. Nonetheless, unlike other conventions, the Framework Convention does not create specific obligations for action; it merely offers suggestions. Cyprus signed the Faro Convention on 19 February 2021 but has not yet ratified it.

Cultural Heritage in Cyprus

Cyprus is a hub of cultural heritage, and it is imperative for it to be protected. The conservation of cultural heritage is axiomatic, as evidenced by the efforts of the newly established ministry of Cultural Heritage. Sadly, it seems that the ongoing initiatives are not enough. It is painful to watch neoclassical buildings in the town centres of Cyprus left crumbling and derelict. The reuse of architectural masterpieces and industrial buildings as museums could emphasise the value we place on our culture and its preservation.

Another poignant example of our fading cultural heritage is the Limassol carnagio, Limassol's former shipyard which has turned into wasteland. It is ironic to note that even the word carnagio, etymologically beholds a treasure of cultural heritage. It directly refers to the word carennagio, of Italian origin, which means, in essence, a small, improvised shipyard for small boats. It is a vernacular term, which serves as a linguistic reminder of the Franco-Venetian past of the island. Cyprus has a very poignant maritime cultural heritage with a long shipbuilding tradition. During the 1950s wooden shipbuilding in Limassol was a craft based on traditional, hand carpentry methods passed down from Master Shipwright Yiannis Moraris from the Greek island of Symi to Master Shipwright Charalambos (Hambis) Avgousti in Limassol. The art of traditional wooden shipbuilding should not fade, and it is imperative to maintain the cultural profile of the Limassol carnagio. The heritage of Cyprus is the common heritage of Europe.

Legal obligations

From a legal perspective, the protection and preservation of cultural heritage are not just cultural imperatives but also legal obligations. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and various UNESCO conventions provide a framework that emphasizes the importance of cultural heritage as a fundamental human right. Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights explicitly recognises the right of individuals to freely participate in cultural life, enjoy the arts, and share in scientific advancements. This underscores the intrinsic link between cultural heritage and human rights, mandating states to take proactive measures in safeguarding cultural assets.

The Council of Europe's Faro Convention further reinforces this by promoting a human rights-based approach to cultural heritage. Although the Faro Convention does not impose specific legal obligations, it encourages member states to develop policies that foster the protection and accessibility of cultural heritage. Cyprus's recent signing of the Faro Convention, although not yet ratified, signals a commitment to aligning with these principles. However, as seen in the cases of neoclassical buildings and the Limassol carnagio, there is a pressing need for more robust action to prevent the erosion of Cyprus's rich cultural legacy.

In conclusion, while the establishment of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage in Cyprus is a positive step, the legal and practical measures must go further. Preservation policies must be reinforced with adequate resources and enforcement mechanisms to ensure the effective protection of both tangible and intangible heritage. The legal framework should also encourage the adaptive reuse of historical sites, integrating them into contemporary cultural and economic life, thus ensuring their relevance and preservation for future generations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.