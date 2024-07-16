ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Cypriot Citizenship Via Naturalization: Language And Residency Requirements

E
Eurofast

Contributor

Eurofast logo
Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.
Explore
On December 19, 2023, the Cyprus Parliament made significant amendments to the Civil Registry Law of 2002 (Law no. 141(I)/2002...
Cyprus Immigration
Photo of Evgenia Katelari
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On December 19, 2023, the Cyprus Parliament made significant amendments to the Civil Registry Law of 2002 (Law no. 141(I)/2002, as periodically updated), transforming the requirements for acquiring Cypriot citizenship through naturalization. These revisions, further refined on May 31, 2024, introduce new stipulations including proficient Greek language skills and a thorough understanding of Cyprus political and social landscape.

Updated Naturalization Requirements

To be eligible for Cypriot citizenship by naturalization, applicants must meet the following criteria:

1493350a.jpg

Special Provisions for Highly Qualified Third Country Nationals

For highly qualified third-country nationals residing in Cyprus and employed by Cypriot companies of foreign origin, the following special provisions apply:

1493350b.jpg

Family Members:

Spouses, Civil Partners, or Dependent Adult Children with Disabilities may apply concurrently if they meet the adjusted residency requirements.

Expedited Processing:

Applications under these special provisions will be processed within eight months upon payment of a fee.

Applications submitted before these amendments took effect will be evaluated based on the criteria applicable at the time of submission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Evgenia Katelari
Evgenia Katelari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More