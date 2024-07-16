Cypriot Citizenship Via Naturalization: Language And Residency Requirements

On December 19, 2023, the Cyprus Parliament made significant amendments to the Civil Registry Law of 2002 (Law no. 141(I)/2002, as periodically updated), transforming the requirements for acquiring Cypriot citizenship through naturalization. These revisions, further refined on May 31, 2024, introduce new stipulations including proficient Greek language skills and a thorough understanding of Cyprus political and social landscape.

Updated Naturalization Requirements

To be eligible for Cypriot citizenship by naturalization, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Special Provisions for Highly Qualified Third Country Nationals

For highly qualified third-country nationals residing in Cyprus and employed by Cypriot companies of foreign origin, the following special provisions apply:

Family Members:

Spouses, Civil Partners, or Dependent Adult Children with Disabilities may apply concurrently if they meet the adjusted residency requirements.

Expedited Processing:

Applications under these special provisions will be processed within eight months upon payment of a fee.

Applications submitted before these amendments took effect will be evaluated based on the criteria applicable at the time of submission.

