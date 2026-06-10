Curaçao vs Nevis vs Anjouan: Which IGaming Jurisdiction Fits Your Business In 2026?

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Choosing the right jurisdiction is one of the first major decisions for an iGaming business. The licensing jurisdiction affects banking access, payment processing, compliance obligations, operational flexibility, and long-term growth.
Curaçao, Nevis, and Anjouan remain among the most discussed jurisdictions in the international iGaming sector in 2026. Each jurisdiction offers distinct licensing approaches, compliance expectations, operational structures, and onboarding considerations.
Understanding these differences helps operators structure their businesses more efficiently from the outset.
Why jurisdiction selection matters
The licensing jurisdiction affects more than regulatory approval.
Banks, payment providers, software companies, and compliance teams increasingly review:
- Licensing framework
- Corporate structure
- Ownership transparency
- Compliance procedures
- Operational substance
- Geographic exposure
Jurisdiction selection may also affect merchant onboarding, banking relationships, payment processing options, and future expansion opportunities. Businesses that select a jurisdiction without assessing these operational factors often encounter restrictions during banking onboarding or payment integration.
Comparing Curaçao, Nevis and Anjouan at a glance
Before selecting a licensing jurisdiction, operators should compare the key practical considerations that affect business operations after licensing approval. Factors such as regulatory oversight, licensing timelines, banking perception, compliance requirements, and operational flexibility often play an important role in long-term success.
The table below provides a high-level comparison of Curaçao, Nevis, and Anjouan based on commonly assessed licensing and operational criteria.
|Feature
|Curaçao
|Nevis
|Anjouan
|Regulator
|Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA)
|Nevis Online Gaming Authority
|Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA)
|License Type
|B2C & B2B Gaming Licence
|B2C & B2B Gaming Licence
|B2C & B2B Gaming Licence
|Typical Licensing Timeframe
|Approximately 6 months
|Approximately 1-2 months
|Approximately 1-2 months
|License Coverage
|Online Casino, Sportsbook, RNG Games, Crypto Gaming
|Online Casino, Sportsbook, Skill Games, Lottery
|Online Casino, Sportsbook, Crypto Gaming, Skill Games
|Corporate Requirement
|Curaçao company required
|Nevis company required
|Anjouan IBC was generally incorporated for licensing purposes
|Banking Reputation
|Strong
|Moderate to Strong
|Moderate
|Industry Recognition
|High
|Growing
|Growing
|Compliance Requirements
|Higher
|Moderate
|Minimal
|Crypto-Friendly
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Estimated Licensing Cost
|€47,450 (annually – B2C) €24,490 (annually – B2B)
|€28000
|€17,828
|Best For
|Established operators, international brands, scalable operations
|Operators seeking flexibility and corporate efficiency
|Start-ups, crypto gaming businesses, and emerging operators
|Domain Fee
|Per Domain Fee: ANG500 annually, no domain limit
|Per Domain Fee: €750 per domain annually (first 2 included in licence fee), up to 40 domains
|Per Domain Fee: €500 per domain annually (first 2 included in licence fee), up to 40 domains
No single jurisdiction is suitable for every operator. The most appropriate solution depends on the business model, target markets, banking strategy, compliance readiness, and long-term operational objectives.
Curaçao Gaming License
Overview
Curaçao remains one of the most recognised jurisdictions within the international iGaming industry.
The jurisdiction is commonly used for:
- Online casinos
- Sportsbooks
- Crypto gaming platforms
- International gaming operation
Recent regulatory developments in Curaçao have heightened focus on compliance procedures, operational transparency, reporting obligations, and licensing supervision.
Key Advantages
- Established licensing framework
- International industry recognition
- Suitable structure for casino and sportsbook operations
- Support for crypto-related gaming activities
- Scalable operational environment
Curaçao continues to attract operators seeking a recognised licensing framework that supports international gaming activities and long-term operational growth.
Important Considerations
Businesses operating under a Curaçao structure should prepare for:
- Enhanced compliance expectations
- Increased regulatory review
- Ongoing reporting obligations
- Fit-and-proper assessments
Licensing reviews may also extend to operational management, including key roles such as CEO, COO, CFO, CTO, Compliance Officer, and MLRO.
Regulators increasingly assess the management structure, reporting lines, source of funds, and operational responsibilities during the licensing process.
Nevis Gaming License
Overview
Nevis has attracted attention among international operators seeking operational flexibility and corporate efficiency.
The jurisdiction is commonly considered for:
- International gaming operations
- Corporate structuring
- Cross-border business activities
- Flexible operational models
Some operators use Nevis entities within broader international structures that include holding companies, payment entities, and operational businesses across multiple jurisdictions.
Key Advantages
- Flexible corporate environment
- Efficient incorporation procedures
- International business focus
- Operational flexibility for international groups
- Suitable structure for international corporate planning
Nevis structures are often considered by operators seeking flexibility in corporate organisation and international operations.
Important Considerations
A Nevis entity generally forms part of the licensing structure.
Operators should also prepare:
- Ownership documentation
- Compliance procedures
- Operational structure explanations
- Source of funds documentation
Banks and payment providers frequently request additional documentation before onboarding gaming businesses that operate internationally or use multi-jurisdictional structures.
Anjouan Gaming License
Overview
Anjouan has become increasingly visible in the iGaming and crypto sectors thanks to its cost-effective licensing structure and flexible operational approach.
The jurisdiction is commonly considered by:
- Start-up operators
- Crypto gaming businesses
- Emerging gaming platforms
- International digital businesses
Many businesses entering the online gaming sector opt for Anjouan structures for their operational flexibility, lower setup costs, and support for digital business models.
Key Advantages
- Cost-efficient licensing structure
- Flexible operational approach
- Support for digital and crypto-related businesses
- Relatively efficient licensing procedures
- Accessible entry point for emerging operators
Anjouan has attracted businesses seeking practical licensing solutions for international gaming and crypto operations.
Important considerations
Operators should maintain:
- Proper compliance systems
- Clear ownership structures
- Banking planning
- Payment processing arrangements
- Operational substance
Financial institutions frequently request additional documentation regarding ownership structure, sources of funds, compliance procedures, and operational activities before onboarding gaming businesses operating under offshore licensing structures.
Banking and Payment Considerations
Banking and payment structuring remain critical across all jurisdictions.
Financial institutions increasingly review:
- Licensing jurisdiction
- Ownership structure
- Source of funds
- Compliance systems
- Transaction monitoring procedures
- Payment flow structures
Many operators find that obtaining a gaming licence is often easier than securing stable banking and payment-processing relationships, particularly when payment structures and operational flows have not been prepared in advance.
Businesses frequently use payment agent structures to support:
- Merchant relationships
- Customer deposits
- International payment flows
- Crypto-to-fiat transactions
Payment structures that lack operational clarity or preparation for compliance may cause delays during onboarding and payment integration.
Compliance expectations across jurisdictions
Compliance expectations continue to increase across the international gaming sector.
Regulators and financial institutions commonly assess:
- AML procedures
- KYC systems
- Transaction monitoring
- Operational substance
- Internal compliance controls
- Management structure
Businesses operating internationally are often required to maintain ongoing compliance procedures, internal reporting systems, operational transparency measures, and documented transaction-monitoring processes across multiple jurisdictions.
Weak compliance preparation may lead to onboarding delays, operational restrictions, or additional regulatory scrutiny during licensing and payment-provider assessments
Which jurisdiction fits your business?
The most suitable jurisdiction depends on several factors, including:
- Business model
- Target markets
- Banking requirements
- Payment strategy
- Compliance readiness
- Long-term operational goals
Some operators prioritise scalability and international recognition, while others focus on flexibility, cost efficiency, or crypto-related operations. The licensing jurisdiction should align with the wider operational structure, banking strategy, payment flows, and long-term business objectives from the outset of the setup process.
Common mistakes operators make
Common issues include:
- Weak banking preparation
- Poor payment structuring
- Incomplete compliance planning
- Unclear ownership structures
- Selecting jurisdictions without long-term scalability
Some businesses later restructure their operations because the original setup does not adequately support banking relationships, payment processing, operational scalability, or future expansion plans.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]