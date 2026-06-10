Curaçao vs Nevis vs Anjouan: Which IGaming Jurisdiction Fits Your Business In 2026?

Curaçao, Nevis, and Anjouan represent three distinct approaches to iGaming licensing, each offering different compliance frameworks, banking relationships, and operational structures.

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Choosing the right jurisdiction is one of the first major decisions for an iGaming business. The licensing jurisdiction affects banking access, payment processing, compliance obligations, operational flexibility, and long-term growth.

Curaçao, Nevis, and Anjouan remain among the most discussed jurisdictions in the international iGaming sector in 2026. Each jurisdiction offers distinct licensing approaches, compliance expectations, operational structures, and onboarding considerations.

Understanding these differences helps operators structure their businesses more efficiently from the outset.

Why jurisdiction selection matters

The licensing jurisdiction affects more than regulatory approval.

Banks, payment providers, software companies, and compliance teams increasingly review:

Licensing framework

Corporate structure

Ownership transparency

Compliance procedures

Operational substance

Geographic exposure

Jurisdiction selection may also affect merchant onboarding, banking relationships, payment processing options, and future expansion opportunities. Businesses that select a jurisdiction without assessing these operational factors often encounter restrictions during banking onboarding or payment integration.

Comparing Curaçao, Nevis and Anjouan at a glance

Before selecting a licensing jurisdiction, operators should compare the key practical considerations that affect business operations after licensing approval. Factors such as regulatory oversight, licensing timelines, banking perception, compliance requirements, and operational flexibility often play an important role in long-term success.

The table below provides a high-level comparison of Curaçao, Nevis, and Anjouan based on commonly assessed licensing and operational criteria.

Feature Curaçao Nevis Anjouan Regulator Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) Nevis Online Gaming Authority Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA) License Type B2C & B2B Gaming Licence B2C & B2B Gaming Licence B2C & B2B Gaming Licence Typical Licensing Timeframe Approximately 6 months Approximately 1-2 months Approximately 1-2 months License Coverage Online Casino, Sportsbook, RNG Games, Crypto Gaming Online Casino, Sportsbook, Skill Games, Lottery Online Casino, Sportsbook, Crypto Gaming, Skill Games Corporate Requirement Curaçao company required Nevis company required Anjouan IBC was generally incorporated for licensing purposes Banking Reputation Strong Moderate to Strong Moderate Industry Recognition High Growing Growing Compliance Requirements Higher Moderate Minimal Crypto-Friendly Yes Yes Yes Estimated Licensing Cost €47,450 (annually – B2C) €24,490 (annually – B2B) €28000 €17,828 Best For Established operators, international brands, scalable operations Operators seeking flexibility and corporate efficiency Start-ups, crypto gaming businesses, and emerging operators Domain Fee Per Domain Fee: ANG500 annually, no domain limit Per Domain Fee: €750 per domain annually (first 2 included in licence fee), up to 40 domains Per Domain Fee: €500 per domain annually (first 2 included in licence fee), up to 40 domains

No single jurisdiction is suitable for every operator. The most appropriate solution depends on the business model, target markets, banking strategy, compliance readiness, and long-term operational objectives.

Curaçao Gaming License

Overview

Curaçao remains one of the most recognised jurisdictions within the international iGaming industry.

The jurisdiction is commonly used for:

Online casinos

Sportsbooks

Crypto gaming platforms

International gaming operation

Recent regulatory developments in Curaçao have heightened focus on compliance procedures, operational transparency, reporting obligations, and licensing supervision.

Key Advantages

Established licensing framework

International industry recognition

Suitable structure for casino and sportsbook operations

Support for crypto-related gaming activities

Scalable operational environment

Curaçao continues to attract operators seeking a recognised licensing framework that supports international gaming activities and long-term operational growth.

Important Considerations

Businesses operating under a Curaçao structure should prepare for:

Enhanced compliance expectations

Increased regulatory review

Ongoing reporting obligations

Fit-and-proper assessments

Licensing reviews may also extend to operational management, including key roles such as CEO, COO, CFO, CTO, Compliance Officer, and MLRO.

Regulators increasingly assess the management structure, reporting lines, source of funds, and operational responsibilities during the licensing process.

Nevis Gaming License

Overview

Nevis has attracted attention among international operators seeking operational flexibility and corporate efficiency.

The jurisdiction is commonly considered for:

International gaming operations

Corporate structuring

Cross-border business activities

Flexible operational models

Some operators use Nevis entities within broader international structures that include holding companies, payment entities, and operational businesses across multiple jurisdictions.

Key Advantages

Flexible corporate environment

Efficient incorporation procedures

International business focus

Operational flexibility for international groups

Suitable structure for international corporate planning

Nevis structures are often considered by operators seeking flexibility in corporate organisation and international operations.

Important Considerations

A Nevis entity generally forms part of the licensing structure.

Operators should also prepare:

Ownership documentation

Compliance procedures

Operational structure explanations

Source of funds documentation

Banks and payment providers frequently request additional documentation before onboarding gaming businesses that operate internationally or use multi-jurisdictional structures.

Anjouan Gaming License

Overview

Anjouan has become increasingly visible in the iGaming and crypto sectors thanks to its cost-effective licensing structure and flexible operational approach.

The jurisdiction is commonly considered by:

Start-up operators

Crypto gaming businesses

Emerging gaming platforms

International digital businesses

Many businesses entering the online gaming sector opt for Anjouan structures for their operational flexibility, lower setup costs, and support for digital business models.

Key Advantages

Cost-efficient licensing structure

Flexible operational approach

Support for digital and crypto-related businesses

Relatively efficient licensing procedures

Accessible entry point for emerging operators

Anjouan has attracted businesses seeking practical licensing solutions for international gaming and crypto operations.

Important considerations

Operators should maintain:

Proper compliance systems

Clear ownership structures

Banking planning

Payment processing arrangements

Operational substance

Financial institutions frequently request additional documentation regarding ownership structure, sources of funds, compliance procedures, and operational activities before onboarding gaming businesses operating under offshore licensing structures.

Banking and Payment Considerations

Banking and payment structuring remain critical across all jurisdictions.

Financial institutions increasingly review:

Licensing jurisdiction

Ownership structure

Source of funds

Compliance systems

Transaction monitoring procedures

Payment flow structures

Many operators find that obtaining a gaming licence is often easier than securing stable banking and payment-processing relationships, particularly when payment structures and operational flows have not been prepared in advance.

Businesses frequently use payment agent structures to support:

Merchant relationships

Customer deposits

International payment flows

Crypto-to-fiat transactions

Payment structures that lack operational clarity or preparation for compliance may cause delays during onboarding and payment integration.

Compliance expectations across jurisdictions

Compliance expectations continue to increase across the international gaming sector.

Regulators and financial institutions commonly assess:

AML procedures

KYC systems

Transaction monitoring

Operational substance

Internal compliance controls

Management structure

Businesses operating internationally are often required to maintain ongoing compliance procedures, internal reporting systems, operational transparency measures, and documented transaction-monitoring processes across multiple jurisdictions.

Weak compliance preparation may lead to onboarding delays, operational restrictions, or additional regulatory scrutiny during licensing and payment-provider assessments

Which jurisdiction fits your business?

The most suitable jurisdiction depends on several factors, including:

Business model

Target markets

Banking requirements

Payment strategy

Compliance readiness

Long-term operational goals

Some operators prioritise scalability and international recognition, while others focus on flexibility, cost efficiency, or crypto-related operations. The licensing jurisdiction should align with the wider operational structure, banking strategy, payment flows, and long-term business objectives from the outset of the setup process.

Common mistakes operators make

Common issues include:

Weak banking preparation

Poor payment structuring

Incomplete compliance planning

Unclear ownership structures

Selecting jurisdictions without long-term scalability

Some businesses later restructure their operations because the original setup does not adequately support banking relationships, payment processing, operational scalability, or future expansion plans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.