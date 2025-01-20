Regulatory Insights - December 2024

In a world of increased globalisation, regulation continues to be a key driver of the strategic agenda for financial services firms. With constant changes to domestic

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.

Read our regulatory newsletter to find out the latest updates in Cyprus and Europe

In a world of increased globalisation, regulation continues to be a key driver of the strategic agenda for financial services firms. With constant changes to domestic and international legal environments, we provide our clients with market-leading expertise in order to assist them to develop innovative and practical solutions to the challenges they face.

We are pleased to present our regulatory Insights October 2024 edition, which outlines the latest updates on regulatory developments in Cyprus and Europe.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.