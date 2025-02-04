ESMA Issues Statements On MiCAR Transitional Measures And Grandfathering Periods For CASPs

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has recently issued a statement on transitional measures and a list of grandfathering periods under Regulation 1114/2023 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCAR). These transitional periods are critical for crypto asset service providers (CASPs) already operating before 30 December 2024, offering them a limited timeframe to obtain a licence under MiCA.

Under Article 143(3) of MiCAR, CASPs active before 30 December 2024, may continue providing services until 1 July 2026, or until they receive or are denied MiCAR authorisation, whichever comes first. However, individual Member States may reduce or waive this transitional period, depending on their existing national frameworks.

Grandfathering periods by jurisdiction

The duration of the transitional regime varies, with some Member States opting for shorter periods to enhance market stability and investor protection. Below is a summary of the grandfathering periods:

Member state Grandfathering period Member state Grandfathering period Belgium TBA Lithuania 5 months Bulgaria 12 months Luxembourg 18 months Czechia 18 months Hungary 6 months Denmark 18 months Malta 18 months Germany TBA Netherlands 6 months Estonia 18 months Austria 12 months Ireland 12 months Poland 6 months Greece 12 months Portugal TBA Spain 12 months Romania 18 months France 18 months Slovenia 6 months Croatia 18 months Slovakia 12 months Italy 12 months Finland 6 months Cyprus 18 months Sweden 9 months Latvia 6 months

European Economic Area (EEA) countries

EEA country Grandfathering period Iceland 18 months Liechtenstein TBA Norway 12 months

Note: Some periods reflect current expectations and may not yet be formalised in national law. Specific requirements also apply, such as early application deadlines to benefit from grandfathering.

Compliance challenges and recommendations

The divergence in timelines in each Member State create complex compliance requirements for CASPs operating across multiple jurisdictions. For example, if a CASP secures MiCAR authorisation in a Member State with a longer transitional period but serves clients in a state with a shorter one, a compliance gap could arise. This scenario may disrupt services and impact market participants.

To address these challenges, ESMA advises CASPs to:

Apply for MiCAR authorisation as early as possible

Engage proactively with National Competent Authorities ( NCAs ) in each jurisdiction

) in each jurisdiction Implement robust strategies to avoid service disruptions and ensure compliance

NCAs should coordinate closely across borders to streamline authorisation processes and prevent market disruptions. Early and continuous dialogue between home and host Member States is essential to safeguarding market integrity and client interests.

MiCAR's transitional measures and country-specific grandfathering periods pose significant operational challenges for CASPs. Timely applications, strategic planning and regulatory engagement are crucial to ensuring compliance and uninterrupted service.

ESMA's statement can be found here and the official list of grandfathering periods as decided by Member States can be accessed here.

