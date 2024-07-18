ARTICLE
18 July 2024

MiCA Regulation Update - CySEC Releases Circular On Notification For Crypto-Asset Services Under Article 60

Prior to the implementation of the Market in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), CySEC issued a questionnaire on 26 June 2024, to evaluate the intention of regulated entities authorised...
Prior to the implementation of the Market in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), CySEC issued a questionnaire on 26 June 2024, to evaluate the intention of regulated entities authorised to provide crypto-related services under Article 60 notification procedure. Regulated entities are encouraged to submit their responses by the deadline of 26 July 2024. For more details, please consult our informational leaflet.

