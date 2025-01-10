EU Set To Prepare 16th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union is preparing a significant update to its sanctions strategy against Russia, which is set for adoption by 24 February 2025, marking the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The 16th sanctions package aims to send a "clear signal" to Moscow by addressing new sectors of Russia's economy that have not been adequately impacted by prior sanctions and targeting individuals and organisations.

While the EU's sanctions up until now have focused on energy, defense, and finance, the 16th package will broaden its scope. The EU plans to sanction those directly involved in the Russian regime's hybrid warfare tactics, including espionage activities and disinformation campaigns, particularly in countries like Germany. This will likely involve asset freezes, travel bans, and increased surveillance of Russia-linked individuals. However, the challenge remains in tracing and proving the involvement of such individuals in the ongoing hybrid attacks, making some measures difficult to implement immediately.

The package will also bring additional pressure on specific sectors of the Russian economy that have not yet felt the full effect of EU sanctions. The goal is to weaken Russia's economic foundation further while keeping up with the evolving tactics of hybrid warfare employed by the Russian state. The EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine remains at the heart of these sanctions, aligning economic measures with its broader geopolitical strategy to uphold international law and Ukraine's sovereignty.

On 15 December 2024, the EU adopted the 15th sanctions package, which included measures against 54 individuals and 30 organizations, such as Russia's shadow fleet, military personnel involved in the Okhmatdyt hospital attack, and those responsible for child deportations and propaganda.

As the anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches, the EU's 16th sanctions package highlights the EU's ongoing effort to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically, sending a strong message to Moscow that its actions will not go unchecked on the international stage.

