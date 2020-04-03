On March 15th, 2020, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus
unveiled new measures to combat the impact cause by the Covid-19
crisis. Some of these measures include:
"Special Leave" allowance for parents, not exceeding the amount of €1,000 (€1,200 for single parent families), which will be granted:
- Up to 4 weeks to parents who work in
the private sector for the care of children up to 15 years old as
follows:
- To one of the two parents at any given time;
- If they cannot work remotely or with a flexible schedule; and
- If there is no support at home after consultation with the employer
- Public Sector: Appropriate action to replace the employees who must necessarily be present at work but have to stay at home for the care of their children will be taken.
- Employees whose employment must be terminated by the employer due to emergency measures or by employers whose turnover will drop by more than 25% (comparatively to last year's respective month), will be entitled to unemployment benefits for as long as the business' operations are suspended.
- Businesses that employ up to 5 people, provided that they retain their employees and that their turnover has been reduced by more than 25%, will be entitled to a subsidy in amount of 70% of the employee salaries.
- An average monthly sick leave
allowance of 800€ will be given to employees and
self-employed, especially to:
- People facing health issues
- people who are forced to abstain from work
- people over 63 years old
Additionally, please note that:
- For the months of April and May, employers and employees will not be liable to pay the increased contributions to the General Healthcare System (GHS); contributions will be paid at the old (lower rates);
- VAT payments will be temporarily frozen for companies whose turnover is less than €1million or whose turnover has dropped by more than 25%;
- Reduction of VAT from 19% to 17% over a two-month period and from 9% to 7% over a three-and-a-half-month period;
- Tax statements will be submitted until the end of May 2020 instead of the end of March 2020;
- Release of capital reserves for the Cypriot systemic banks by the ECB concern of around €1,3 billion
- Civil services and Public sector in general, as well as, civil servants in the Department of Education, with the exception of Essential services, will be able to work:
- Remotely when possible
- With skeleton staff for emergency tasks
Stay tuned to Eurofast's updates as we continue to follow the situation closelyThe content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.