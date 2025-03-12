The EU Blue Card – Bulgaria: A Gateway For Highly Skilled Professionals

The EU Blue Card is a significant initiative in EU labor law, providing a structured pathway for highly skilled non-EU nationals to live and work in Bulgaria and other EU Member States.

The EU Blue Card is a significant initiative in EU labor law, providing a structured pathway for highly skilled non-EU nationals to live and work in Bulgaria and other EU Member States. This system simplifies access to the European labor market, making it easier for employers to attract top talent while ensuring compliance with EU employment and residency regulations.

What Is the EU Blue Card?

The EU Blue Card functions as both a work permit and residence permit, allowing highly skilled third-country nationals to be legally employed in Bulgaria without requiring a separate residence permit. This significantly reduces bureaucratic obstacles for professionals seeking opportunities in Bulgaria and across the EU.

In Bulgaria, the EU Blue Card is regulated by the Labour Migration and Labour Mobility Act, which defines highly qualified employment as:

Holding a higher education degree (minimum three academic years) recognized by an accredited institution.

(minimum three academic years) recognized by an accredited institution. Having professional experience equivalent to higher education , as outlined in Bulgaria's list of approved positions.

, as outlined in Bulgaria's list of approved positions. For roles outside the predefined list, demonstrating at least five years of proven work experience in a position requiring qualifications comparable to a higher education degree.

Eligibility Criteria for the EU Blue Card in Bulgaria

To apply for an EU Blue Card in Bulgaria, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Employment Contract : Must have a valid labor contract of at least six months , with a gross salary at least 1.5 times higher than the average wage in Bulgaria at the time of application.

: Must have a valid labor contract of at least , with a than the average wage in Bulgaria at the time of application. Educational & Professional Qualifications : Officially recognized diplomas, certificates, or proof of expertise .

: Officially recognized . Health Insurance : Valid coverage for the entire duration of the stay.

: Valid coverage for the entire duration of the stay. Criminal Record Certificate : Issued by the applicant's country of origin.

: Issued by the applicant's country of origin. Proof of Accommodation : A document confirming the applicant's residence in Bulgaria.

: A document confirming the applicant's residence in Bulgaria. Reissuance Possibility: The Blue Card can be renewed if conditions for reissuance are met.

The EU Blue Card is issued for a period of up to five years, with a minimum validity of 24 months





Key Benefits of Holding an EU Blue Card

The EU Blue Card offers several advantages to non-EU professionals working in Bulgaria:

Access to the EU Labor Market – After 12 months of employment in Bulgaria , cardholders can seek job opportunities in other EU Member States (excluding Denmark and Ireland).

– After , cardholders can seek (excluding Denmark and Ireland). Pathway to Long-Term Residency – The Blue Card can be a step toward permanent residency in Bulgaria and other EU countries.

– The Blue Card can be a in Bulgaria and other EU countries. Family Reunification – Holders can bring family members under simplified visa and residence procedures.

– Holders can under simplified visa and residence procedures. Mobility Within the EU – If relocating to another EU country, Blue Card holders must apply for re-registration within one month in the new country.

