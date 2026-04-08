Divorce In Cyprus: 6+1 Key Issues To Consider For Child Custody And Division Of Assets

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Divorce is not only the legal dissolution of a marriage, but a process that involves important decisions affecting children, finances, and long-term stability.
In Cyprus, family law matters require careful handling and immediate legal guidance, particularly in cases involving child custody and division of assets.
1. Child Custody and the Best Interests of the Child
The most important factor in any custody case is the welfare of the child.
The Court examines:
- the needs of the child
- the relationship with each parent
- stability and continuity
Each case is assessed individually, based on its specific circumstances.
2. Divorce Does Not Resolve All Issues
A common misconception is that divorce resolves everything.
In practice:
- divorce ends the marriage
- custody, maintenance, and property issues are handled separately
This often requires multiple legal steps and proper coordination.
3. Division of Assets Is Not Automatically Equal
Property division is not a simple 50/50 process.
The Court considers:
- financial contributions
- indirect contributions (e.g. childcare, household)
- increase in assets during the marriage
Proper evidence and legal strategy are essential.
4. Financial Transparency Is Critical
A key issue in many cases is lack of full disclosure.
It is important to:
- identify all assets
- ensure transparency
- avoid concealment
Without this, a fair outcome becomes difficult.
5. Interim Arrangements Matter
During the process, temporary arrangements may be required for:
- custody
- communication with children
- financial support
Early handling of these issues reduces conflict.
6. Timing and Legal Strategy
Delaying legal advice is one of the biggest mistakes.
Early guidance helps:
- protect your rights
- structure your case correctly
- avoid irreversible decisions
In many cases, the first steps define the outcome.
7. +1 Immediate Legal Guidance Is Essential ��
Family matters require careful and professional handling.
Issues such as divorce, custody, and division of assets should be approached with proper legal support from the beginning.
For a broader overview, see our family law services in Cyprus.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]