Closing The Gender Gap In Cyprus: The 2024 Commissioner For Gender Equality Law

Athina Evagorou explores how Cyprus is making strides towards gender equality through new legislation

Promoting gender equality is a key prerequisite for the social and economic development of societies. Both men and women should participate equally in decision-making processes, free from gender-based stereotypes and biases.

Necessary steps to achieve this are the dismantling of gender prejudices in all sectors, integrating differing gender perspectives in state policies and ensuring their needs and responsibilities are equally valued.

As a critical step to fulfil this in Cyprus, the Commissioner for Gender Equality and Related Matters Law of 2024 (N. 108 (I)/2024) was enacted this year.

The Commissioner for Gender Equality Law has the following primary objectives:

strengthening and ensuring the equal rights of women and men.

providing equal visibility, responsibilities and opportunities for access and participation in all areas of public and private life.

ensuring equal access to and distribution of resources between women and men.

The Commissioner is, inter alia, responsible for:

the preparation and development of the National Strategy and Action Plan for gender equality based on European and International strategies, in collaboration with governmental ministries.

monitoring legislation and best practices in order to harmonize local law with international conventions.

submitting proposals in line with European and International policies.

ensuring horizontal cooperation with governmental ministries and departments to promote gender equality.

participating in and representing the Republic of Cyprus in international organisations.

concluding memorandums of cooperation with the public and private sector.

Interestingly, article 8 of the Commissioner for Gender Equality Law provides for the appointment of Equality Officers in governmental ministries, tasked with promoting gender equality in the development of programs and policies in their respective departments. Equality Officers prepare action plans, analyse the results of governmental programs and liaise with the Office of the Commissioner. While the Law provides for policies and action plans, their volume and effectiveness in public and political life will remain a metric to be measured in the following years.

Additionally, article 10 of the Commissioner for Gender Equality Law establishes the 'National Mechanism for Women's Rights', an advisory body without executive powers. The advisory body is formed by the Council consisting of women's trade unions and organisations involved in the promotion of gender equality as well as a National Committee of non-governmental organisations, both of which are headed by the Commissioner. The Council provides advisory opinions on policy issues, submits proposals to the government through the Commissioner, shapes general policy, promotes legislative measures and monitors the implementation of government policies. It also develops and promotes educational awareness programs promotes women's participation in public and political life.

The necessity for reinforcing and applying gender equality laws in Cyprus is evidenced by data. According to the Gender Equality Index (2023 Edition) by the European Institute for Gender Equality, an EU agency, Cyprus has a score of 60.7/100 in terms of gender equality.

While Cyprus ranks high in the domain of 'knowledge' with a score of 65.5/100, measured by educational attainment, participation in education and training over the life course, it significantly falls behind in the domain of 'power,' with a score of 29.2/100 which measures decision-making positions across the political, economic and social spheres.

According to the Index, the share of members of boards in large companies, supervisory boards and boards of directors on one hand and political life on the other, is only 22.2/100 and 34.5/100 respectively. In essence, the Commissioner for Gender Equality Law is another step in the right direction for the advancement of the 'power' domain and the trickle-down effect it may potentially achieve.

Gender equality laws are not uncommon in Cyprus. For instance, the Equal Pay Between Men and Women for the Same Work or Work of Equal Value Law of 2002 (Law 177(I)/2002) has been in force for more than 20 years. The principle of equal pay applies to all forms of remuneration.

The Equal Pay Law authorises the performance of inspections, investigations and the imposition of penalties. Employees who claim to be discriminated against, have the right to file complaints to competent authorities or file legal actions before a District Court or Labour Disputes Court.

The enactment of the Commissioner for Gender Equality Law is welcome and aims for targeted, comprehensive, and actionable procedures, aiming to produce measurable and substantial outcomes. However, action plans and national strategies have limited impact when they are merely abstract concepts without strict compliance and enforcement procedures.

Originally published by Solicitors Journal, 12 November 2024

