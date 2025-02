Σχολιασμός Απόφασης 6792/2021 – Βία Στην Οικογένεια – Αδίκημα Της Επίθεσης Και Της Απειλής Συζύγου

Contributor

Y. Vasiliou & Co LLC (Vasiliou Law) is a multidisciplinary law firm, headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus. Vasiliou Law is one of the fastest-growing Cypriot law firms, with extensive and expanding clientele, ranging from private individuals to global organisations. Our dynamic team of lawyers encompasses expertise and knowledge in the following areas: Corporate and Commercial Law Litigation and Dispute Resolution Cyprus Immigration Law Banking and Finance Property Law Tax Law Insurance Law Cyprus Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license Compliance consultation AML/CFT frameworks In addition, Vasiliou Law has developed a strong network of professional and reliable partners both locally and abroad, including financial advisors, international law firms and financial institutions, thus enabling Vasiliou Law to act as one-stop firm and provide adequate and exhaustive advise to its clients.