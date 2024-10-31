UPCOMING WEBINAR: CYPRUS: Unlocking Business Prospects

Date: 03 December 2024
Time: 10:00 AM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
A compelling 1-hour webinar designed for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to maximize their business and investment potential in Cyprus. It's also ideal for legal advisors and consultants worldwide, who want to stay updated on the latest developments on the following areas:
- Tax regime – Outlining the main tax benefits and key incentives for both companies and individuals
- Reorganizations – A favourable legal framework, the EU mobility directive; understanding the processes involved in corporate reorganizations such as mergers, divisions and partial divisions
- Redomicilliations/Cross-border conversions – Discussing the benefits of changing the legal seat of your company from any EU or third country to Cyprus.
- Real estate investment – Insights into the evolving landscape of the real estate market in Cyprus and discussing market trends.