19 August 2024

Natasa Zervou Explains Why It's Time To Enact Real Change

IMH's August Issue of Gold Magazine features the leading law firms in Cyprus (full list here: here - p.58) and the latest developments in the Cypriot legal landscape.
Natasa Zervou explains how the legal profession has been affected by the failed roll-out of the e-justice system, while the local industry has been led to contraction by geopolitical instability and the recent unsuccessful attempts of the public sector to foster an attractive investment environment.

Clickhere to read her interview, highlighting why it's time to enact real change (p.34).

