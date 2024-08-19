IMH's August Issue of Gold Magazine features the leading law firms in Cyprus (full list here: here - p.58) and the latest developments in the Cypriot legal landscape.

With one of the top ranked teams on the island, comprising of dedicated specialised and experienced lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal consultants (including former judges), we are engaged in remaining at the forefront of legislative trends, and providing prompt and fully coordinated legal advice, to any client, on most areas of law.

Natasa Zervou explains how the legal profession has been affected by the failed roll-out of the e-justice system, while the local industry has been led to contraction by geopolitical instability and the recent unsuccessful attempts of the public sector to foster an attractive investment environment.

Clickhere to read her interview, highlighting why it's time to enact real change (p.34).

