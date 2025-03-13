Regulatory Insights - February 2025

In an era of growing globalisation, regulation remains a pivotal force shaping the strategic priorities of financial services firms. As domestic and international legal landscapes continue to evolve, we leverage our market-leading expertise to help clients navigate complexities and develop innovative, practical solutions to their regulatory challenges.

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.

Delivering practical and strategic insights on evolving regulatory developments.

Read our regulatory newsletter to find out the latest updates in Europe

In an era of growing globalisation, regulation remains a pivotal force shaping the strategic priorities of financial services firms. As domestic and international legal landscapes continue to evolve, we leverage our market-leading expertise to help clients navigate complexities and develop innovative, practical solutions to their regulatory challenges.

As part of our commitment to keeping clients informed, we issue a Regulatory Insights report each month, providing timely analysis of key developments. We are delighted to present the February 2025 edition, offering the latest updates on regulatory changes across Europe.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.