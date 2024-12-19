Relocation To Cyprus: A Compelling Choice

In a recent article published in Gold Magazine, Elena Christodoulou, Senior Associate at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, explores Cyprus's evolving appeal as a premier destination for international business and talent relocation. Traditionally known as a financial hub, Cyprus has now positioned itself as a growing technology ecosystem, reinforced by favourable tax incentives, a robust intellectual property regime, and new legislation accommodating remote work. The country's proactive stance in the post-COVID-19 era—aligning tax residency safeguards with OECD standards and streamlining processes for multinationals—highlights its adaptability. Additionally, Cyprus offers high living standards, affordable healthcare, and a welcoming expatriate community, further enhancing its attractiveness. As an appealing location for global headquarters and talent, Cyprus continues to strengthen its competitive edge in the global market.

The full article can be found here.

