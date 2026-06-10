C 203/25 (Neo Group): Re Defining The Scope Of Abuse In Dividend Structures And The Implications For Cyprus Holding Companies

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The Advocate General’s Opinion in Case C-203/25 (Neo Group) (the “Opinion”) constitutes an important development in the interpretation of the anti-abuse rule under the Parent-Subsidiary Directive (the “PSD”). The case addresses a fundamental question which has long been of practical relevance in cross-border group structuring: whether a withholding tax exemption may be denied in circumstances where the intermediate recipient of dividends is both economically active and recognised as the beneficial owner, but forms part of a broader transaction chain leading to another economic beneficiary.

The Opinion confirms that such denial is, in principle, possible. These developments are of particular significance for Cyprus holding structures, where dividend flows are frequently combined with the jurisdiction’s well-known absence of withholding tax on outbound distributions.

1. Background and Legal Context

The case originated in Lithuania and concerns the payment of dividends by a Lithuanian subsidiary to its EU parent company. The parent company was accepted as a genuine entity, carrying out real economic activities, and was not challenged as regards its status as the beneficial owner of the dividends.

Despite this, the tax authorities denied the withholding tax exemption under the PSD. Their position was that the dividend payments formed part of a chain of transactions which ultimately benefited a different party, namely the ultimate beneficial owner, and that the overall arrangement was artificial and aimed at obtaining a tax advantage.

The referring body therefore sought clarification as to whether such an approach is consistent with the PSD anti-abuse rule, including whether features such as the onward transfer of dividends, the similarity of amount involved, or the timing of those transfers are capable of establishing the existence of a non-genuine arrangement.

2. The Advocate General’s Approach

The Advocate General adopts a carefully balanced position. On the one hand, the Opinion confirms that the anti-abuse rule may apply even in circumstances where the immediate dividend recipient is both the beneficial owner and genuine. On the other hand, it rejects the use of overly formalistic or mechanical criteria in identifying abusive arrangements.

The central proposition is that the withholding tax exemption under the PSD may be denied where the dividend flows are integrated into an artificial arrangement designed to obtain a tax advantage, even if the intermediary entity displays elements of genuine economic activity.

In this respect, the analysis is expressly widened beyond the immediate recipient, requiring an examination of the overall structure and its economic effects. The relevant inquiry is not limited to whether the intermediary company has substance, but extends to whether the interposition of that company can be justified by reference to genuine economic objectives, as opposed to the mere facilitation of tax benefits.

At the same time, the Advocate General emphasises that the application of the anti abuse rule must remain exceptional and must be supported by an adequate evidentiary basis. It is not sufficient to rely on isolated factors or presumptions.

3. Limits on the use of formal indicators in establishing abuse

A particularly significant aspect of the Opinion lies in its clarification of the evidential value of certain commonly invoked indicators of abuse.

The Advocate General makes clear that the fact that a parent company redistributes an amount corresponding, or almost corresponding, to the dividend received from its subsidiary, or that such redistribution takes place within a short period of time, is neither a sufficient nor a necessary condition for establishing the existence of a non-genuine arrangement.

This clarification is of considerable importance for the practical application of the anti-abuse rule.

First, it confirms that the tax authorities cannot rely on the mere existence of back-to-back dividend flows, the similarity of amounts involved, or the temporal proximity between receipt and onward distribution as determinative elements. While such features may be taken into account as part of the overall assessment, they do not, in themselves, demonstrate that an arrangement is artificial or abusive.

Secondly the Advocate General’s formulation equally excludes the possibility of treating the absence of such features as conclusive evidence of genuineness. The fact that dividends are not redistributed in matching amounts, or that onward payments are not effected within a short timeframe, does not preclude the existence of a non-genuine arrangement.

The Opinion therefore, establishes that the identification of abuse cannot be based on the presence or absence of specific formal characteristics. Instead, it requires a broader evaluation of whether the arrangement, considered in its entirety, is devoid of economic justification and primarily designed to obtain a tax advantage.

In this respect, the Advocate General reinforces a functional and purposive approach, in which the decisive factor is not the existence of particular transactional features, but whether those features form part of an arrangement that lacks genuine economic substance.

4. Implications for Cyprus Holding Companies

It is essential to emphasise at the outset that the absence of withholding tax on outbound dividends in Cyprus cannot, in itself, be regarded as indicative of abuse. The Advocate General’s rejection or stronger indicators, such as matching dividend flows and timing, necessarily support the conclusion that a structural feature of a Member State’s tax system cannot, by itself, justify a finding of non-genuineness.

The PSD was enacted precisely to eliminate double taxation within the Union, the differences in national tax systems, including the absence of withholding tax, are inherent in that framework. To treat such differences as evidence of abuse would undermine the Directive’s fundamental purpose.

However, the Opinion simultaneously confirms that Cyprus holding structures may be challenged where the interposed entity does not perform a meaningful economic function within the group. The focus shifts away from formal attributes, such as beneficial ownership and the existence of substance in isolation, and towards a broader functional analysis.

In particular, risk arises where the structure operates in a manner that effectively ensures that the economic benefit of the dividends is predetermined to accrue to another party, without genuine discretion or decision-making at the level of the Cyprus entity. This may occur where dividend flows are integrated into a pre-arranged system of onward transfers, including through financing transactions, set-off arrangements, or other mechanisms that neutralise the economic position of the intermediary.

Similarly, the absence of a clear commercial rationale for the interposition of the Cyprus holding company may give rise to scrutiny. If the role of the entity cannot be justified by reference to organisational, investment, or financial considerations, and appears instead to be limited to enabling the application of the PSD, the risk of challenge increases.

On the contrary, structures in which the Cyprus holding company exercises genuine autonomy, retains the ability to determine its dividend policy, and serves an identifiable economic function within the group, should remain defensible. The Opinion does not seek to invalidate the use of holding companies per se, but rather to address arrangements which lack substantive justification beyond the attainment of a tax advantage.

5. Conclusion

The Advocate General’s Opinion in C‑203/25 represents a further step in the evolution of the EU anti‑abuse doctrine. It confirms the increasing importance of a holistic and purposive analysis of cross‑border structures, while at the same time limiting the ability of tax authorities to rely on simplified or purely formal criteria.

For practitioners, the key lesson is that the assessment of Cyprus holding structures will not turn on the presence of dividend flows, the absence of withholding tax, or the timing of distributions. Rather, it will depend on whether the entity in question fulfils a genuine economic role within the structure.

In this respect, the Opinion provides a degree of reassurance. It rejects mechanistic approaches to abuse and reinforces the principle that legitimate tax planning within the framework of EU law remains permissible. At the same time, it underscores the need for structures to be grounded in economic reality and supported by demonstrable commercial rationale.

Ultimately, the distinction is not between low taxation and high taxation, nor between distribution and retention of profits. It is between arrangements which are functionally meaningful and those which operate as mere legal conduits within pre‑designed chains of income allocation.

The content of this article is valid as at the date of its first publication. It is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter and does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you seek professional advice on your specific matter before acting on any information provided.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.