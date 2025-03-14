Prohibition Of The Initiation & Continuation Of The Foreclosure Procedure Of A Mortgaged Property

With one of the top ranked teams on the island, comprising of dedicated specialised and experienced lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal consultants (including former judges), we are engaged in remaining at the forefront of legislative trends, and providing prompt and fully coordinated legal advice, to any client, on most areas of law.

The Judge the District Court of Nicosia issued, on 12th February 2025, an interim court decision, prohibiting, through an interim temporary order, the initiation and/or continuation of the foreclosure procedure of a mortgaged property.

The interim decision was issued in the context of a lawsuit by the mortgaged debtors against the Bank, in which the mortgaged debtors sought, among other things, judicial decisions declaring the mortgage as invalid and unenforceable, as well as its cancellation and deletion by the Court, and the declaration of any foreclosure proceedings regarding the mortgaged property as unconstitutional, invalid, and illegal.

CLAIMS OF THE MORTGAGED DEBTORS

The mortgaged debtors claimed that the contested mortgage was established unlawfully and in violation of the provisions of Articles 5, 8, and 21 of the Law on the Transfer and Mortgage of Property (N.9/1965), resulting in it being considered invalid. Specifically, the mortgaged debtors pointed out terms of the Mortgage Agreement to support their position that it is not valid and, consequently, that the first two conditions of Article 32 of the Courts Law (N.14/1960) are met, concerning the existence of a serious issue to be adjudicated, with good chances of success. Regarding the third condition of Article 32, concerning the irreparable damage that would be suffered if the requested order were not issued, the mortgaged debtors argued that, if the Bank proceeded with the foreclosure of the mortgaged property, they would lose their status as owners of the mortgaged property, and consequently, their claim regarding the contested mortgage would become moot. In contrast, the Bank would not suffer any damage, as it would only delay the initiation of the sale of the mortgaged property, without losing its status as a mortgage lender.

REBUTTAL OF CLAIMS BY THE BANK

In rebuttal to the claims of the mortgaged debtors, the Bank argued that the application is not supported by facts or claims indicating a visible likelihood of success in the lawsuit of the mortgaged debtors, and that the Mortgage Agreement was signed freely and with the consent of all parties, without specific references to the legality of the terms of the Mortgage Agreement. Furthermore, the Bank claimed that any damage to the mortgaged debtors could be addressed with monetary compensation.

COURT DECISION – PROHIBITION OF THE INITIATION OF FORECLOSURE

After completing the hearing process, the Court ruled that the mortgaged debtors demonstrated that they have more than just a mere possibility of success, primarily based on their position that the Mortgage Agreement contains terms that render the secured amount, interest, and expenses, undefined and indeterminate, as well as that the Mortgage Agreement provides for their liability for amounts, interest, and expenses not related to the amount secured by the mortgage.

Most importantly, the Court found that in this case, both the status of the mortgaged debtors and the status of the Bank as a mortgage lender is in dispute, which is a fundamental condition for the Bank to proceed with the foreclosure of the mortgaged property.

Given these specific facts, the Court concluded that if the requested order is not issued, the damage that the mortgaged debtors would suffer would be irreparable. This is because if the Bank began the sale process of the mortgaged property and foreclosed it, the mortgaged debtors would lose their status as owners of the property, and their claim regarding the mortgage would become moot. In contrast to the damage suffered by the Bank, which would merely be the delay in initiating the foreclosure process.

Greek text follows:

ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΩΤΟΔΙΚΗ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΣΗ ΕΝΑΡΞΗΣ ΚΑΙ/Η ΣΥΝΕΧΙΣΗΣ ΔΙΑΔΙΚΑΣΙΑΣ ΕΚΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ ΕΝΥΠΟΘΗΚΟΥ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΟΥ

Στις 12 Φεβρουαρίου 2025, η Δικαστής του Επαρχιακού Δικαστηρίου Λευκωσίας εξέδωσε ενδιάμεση δικαστική απόφαση, δια της οποίας απαγορεύθηκε μέσω ενδιάμεσου προσωρινού διατάγματος η έναρξη και/ή η συνέχιση της διαδικασίας εκποίησης ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου.

Η ενδιάμεση απόφαση εκδόθηκε στα πλαίσια Αγωγής των ενυπόθηκων οφειλετών, εναντίον της Τράπεζας μέσω της οποίας οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες ζητούσαν μεταξύ άλλων, δικαστικές αποφάσεις για την κήρυξη της Υποθήκης ως άκυρης και ανεφάρμοστης και την ακύρωση και εξάλειψη της από το Δικαστήριο καθώς επίσης και την κήρυξη τυχόν διαδικασιών για εκποίηση του ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου, ως αντισυνταγματικές, άκυρες και παράνομες.

ΙΣΧΥΡΙΣΜΟΙ ΤΩΝ ΕΝΥΠΟΘΗΚΩΝ ΟΦΕΙΛΕΤΩΝ

Οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες ισχυρίστηκαν ότι η επίδικη Υποθήκη έχει συσταθεί κατά παράνομο τρόπο και κατά παράβαση των προνοιών των άρθρων 5, 8 και 21 του Περί Μεταβιβάσεως και Υποθηκεύσεως Ακινήτων Νόμου (Ν.9/1965), με αποτέλεσμα αυτή να μην θεωρείται έγκυρη. Ειδικότερα, οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες υπέδειξαν όρους της Σύμβασης Υποθήκης με σκοπό να υποστηρίξουν την θέση τους ότι αυτή δεν είναι έγκυρη και κατ΄επέκταση ότι πληρούνται οι δύο πρώτες προϋποθέσεις του άρθρου 32 του Περί Δικαστηρίων Νόμου (Ν.14/1960), οι οποίες αφορούν την ύπαρξη σοβαρού ζητήματος προς εκδίκαση, με καλές πιθανότητες επιτυχίας. Όσο αφορά την τρίτη προϋπόθεση του άρθρου 32, σχετικά με την ανεπανόρθωτη ζημιά την οποία θα είχαν υποστεί σε περίπτωση όπου δεν είχε εκδοθεί το αιτούμενο διάταγμα, οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες ισχυρίστηκαν ότι εάν η Τράπεζα προχωρήσει την διαδικασία εκποίησης του ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου, τότε θα απωλέσουν την ιδιότητα των ιδιοκτητών του ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου και κατ΄επέκταση η Απαίτηση τους στον βαθμό που αφορά την επίδικη Υποθήκη θα καταστεί άνευ αντικειμένου. Σε αντίθεση με την Τράπεζα η οποία δεν θα υποστεί οποιαδήποτε ζημιά καθότι απλά θα καθυστερήσει την έναρξη πώλησης του ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου, χωρίς να χάνει την ιδιότητα της ως ενυπόθηκος δανειστής.

ΑΝΤΙΚΡΟΥΣΗ ΙΣΧΥΡΙΣΜΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ

Προς αντίκρουση των ισχυρισμών των ενυπόθηκων οφειλετών, η Τράπεζα ισχυρίστηκε ότι η αίτηση δεν υποστηρίζεται από γεγονότα ή ισχυρισμούς που να δείχνουν ορατή πιθανότητα επιτυχίας της αγωγής των ενυπόθηκων οφειλετών και ότι η Συμφωνία Υποθήκης υπογράφτηκε με ελεύθερη βούληση και συναίνεση όλων των μερών, χωρίς να αναφέρονται συγκεκριμένα στην νομιμότητα των όρων της Σύμβασης Υποθήκης. Περαιτέρω η Τράπεζα ισχυρίστηκε ότι τυχόν ζημιά των ενυπόθηκων οφειλετών μπορούσε να αντιμετωπιστεί με χρηματική αποζημίωση.

ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟΥ- ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΑΡΞΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΚΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ

Μετά από την ολοκλήρωση της ακροαματικής διαδικασίας το Δικαστήριο έκρινε ότι οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες απέδειξαν ότι έχουν κάτι περισσότερο από απλή πιθανότητα επιτυχίας στην βάση κυρίως της θέσης τους ότι η Σύμβαση Υποθήκης περιέχει όρους που καθιστούν το εξασφαλισμένο ποσό, τόκο και έξοδα, μη καθορισμένα και μη δυνάμενα να προσδιοριστούν, καθώς επίσης και ότι στην Σύμβαση Υποθήκης προνοείται ευθύνη τους για τα ποσά, τόκους και έξοδα, μη συνυφασμένα με το ποσό που εξασφαλίζει η Υποθήκη.

Σημαντικότερο αποτελεί το γεγονός ότι το Δικαστήριο έκρινε ότι στην παρούσα περίπτωση, αμφισβητείται η ιδιότητα τόσο των ενυπόθηκων οφειλετών όσο και η ιδιότητα της Τράπεζας ως ενυπόθηκου δανειστή, η οποία ιδιότητα αποτελεί βασική προϋπόθεση για να μπορέσει η Τράπεζα να προχωρήσει την εκποίηση του ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου.

Με τα συγκεκριμένα δεδομένα, το Δικαστήριο έκρινε ότι εάν δεν εκδοθεί το αιτούμενο διάταγμα η ζημιά που θα υποστούν οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες θα είναι ανεπανόρθωτη. Αυτό γιατί εάν η Τράπεζα ξεκινήσει τις διαδικασίες πώλησης του ενυπόθηκου ακινήτου και εκποιήσει αυτό, τότε οι ενυπόθηκοι οφειλέτες θα χάσουν την ιδιότητα τους ως ιδιοκτήτες του ακινήτου και η Απαίτηση τους όσο αφορά την Υποθήκη, θα καταστεί άνευ αντικειμένου. Σε αντίθεση με την ζημιά που θα υποστεί η Τράπεζα, η οποία θα είναι απλώς η καθυστέρηση στην έναρξη της διαδικασίας εκποίησης.

