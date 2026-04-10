In Session: Criminal Law Revision – Prof. Stefano Filletti X GħSL (Podcast)

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Just in time for the 2026 exams season, Ganado In Session is back with its revision podcast – tailored specifically for first-year law students tackling CRL 1010 – Principles of Criminal Law.
In this episode, GħSL Academic Officer (2026-2027) Avril sits down with Professor Stefano Filetti for a structured and accessible walkthrough of key criminal law concepts. From fundamental principles and leading case law to complex doctrines and exam-focused strategies, this session is designed to complement your lectures and boost your revision.
Whether you’re looking for clarity, a refresher, or tips to make your exam answers stand out, this episode is your go-to study companion.
Brought to you in collaboration with GħSL and supported by Ganado Advocates.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]