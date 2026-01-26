Pratique juridique actuelle (PJA), janvier 2025 Journal



The article outlines the state of Federal Supreme Court case law two years after the entry into force of the new provisions on the law of the sealing of evidence. The article is intended to be practice-oriented and will provide tables listing the topics relevant to the law of seals, the Federal Supreme Court's clarifications on these topics and the relevant judgments. In particular, the article will address key topics such as the limitation of the grounds for sealing that can now be invoked, questions of the application of transitional law and questions of time limits for decisions under Article 248a(4) and (5) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Nouveau droit des scellés en procédure pénale - État des lieux de la jurisprudence deux ans après l'entrée en vigueur

