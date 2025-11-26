Aperçu des risques pénaux pour la fonction compliance

- in Switzerland
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Privacy topic(s)
Andrew Garbarski and Louis Frédéric Muskens
delivered a presentation as part of the CAS Compliance in Financial
Services program organized by the University of Geneva. The session
examined current challenges at the intersection of anti-money
laundering frameworks and corporate governance, combining doctrinal
analysis with practical guidance.
Key topics covered include:
- The risk of money laundering by omission;
- Money laundering and mens rea requirements, with a focus on the thresholds for intent in practice;
- Violations of the duty to report, addressing triggers, scope, and consequences of non-compliance;
- Overview of administrative criminal proceedings;
- Dos and Don'ts.
The lecture included a case study that enabled participants to analyze money-laundering risks and corporate governance issues.
