ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Aperçu des risques pénaux pour la fonction compliance

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Switzerland Criminal Law
Louis Frédéric Muskens and Andrew Garbarski
Andrew Garbarski and Louis Frédéric Muskens delivered a presentation as part of the CAS Compliance in Financial Services program organized by the University of Geneva. The session examined current challenges at the intersection of anti-money laundering frameworks and corporate governance, combining doctrinal analysis with practical guidance.

Key topics covered include:

  • The risk of money laundering by omission;
  • Money laundering and mens rea requirements, with a focus on the thresholds for intent in practice;
  • Violations of the duty to report, addressing triggers, scope, and consequences of non-compliance;
  • Overview of administrative criminal proceedings;
  • Dos and Don'ts.

The lecture included a case study that enabled participants to analyze money-laundering risks and corporate governance issues.

Authors
Photo of Louis Frédéric Muskens
Louis Frédéric Muskens
Photo of Andrew Garbarski
Andrew Garbarski
