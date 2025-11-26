Aperçu des risques pénaux pour la fonction compliance

Louis Frédéric Muskens’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular:

Andrew Garbarski and Louis Frédéric Muskens delivered a presentation as part of the CAS Compliance in Financial Services program organized by the University of Geneva. The session examined current challenges at the intersection of anti-money laundering frameworks and corporate governance, combining doctrinal analysis with practical guidance.



Key topics covered include:

The risk of money laundering by omission;

Money laundering and mens rea requirements, with a focus on the thresholds for intent in practice;

Violations of the duty to report, addressing triggers, scope, and consequences of non-compliance;

Overview of administrative criminal proceedings;

Dos and Don'ts.

The lecture included a case study that enabled participants to analyze money-laundering risks and corporate governance issues.