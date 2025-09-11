ARTICLE
11 September 2025

Landmark Ruling: Lebanese Bank Convicted Of Breach Of Trust In €1 Million Transfer Dispute

E
Eptalex Law Firm LLP

Contributor

Eptalex is a Swiss Verein law firm with offices across the UAE, Lebanon, KSA, Türkiye, and Italy
Beirut's court turned a million-euro banking standoff into a breach of trust conviction. In a landmark ruling on 12/8/2025, the Beirut Criminal Court held Byblos Bank liable for breach of trust...
Lebanon Criminal Law
Elias EL Chikhani


Beirut's court turned a million-euro banking standoff into a breach of trust conviction.

In a landmark ruling on 12/8/2025, the Beirut Criminal Court held Byblos Bank liable for breach of trust under Article 670 of the Penal Code, after it 'unjustifiably' refused in 2019 to transfer one million euros belonging to its client to a Swiss account.

In commentary on the said judgment, our Counsel, President Elias Chikhani, defined the crime of breach of trust and analyzed the bank's actions in order to demonstrate the extent to which it fulfills the elements of the said crime.

To read the full article, please click here.

Authors
