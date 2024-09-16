No More Jail Sentences For Bounced Cheque Cases? (Video)

self

Learn about the Dubai Law No. 1 of 2017 called the Criminal Order Law, the cheque cases, if they are less than Dh 200,000, shall be punishable by a fine only. via our 2D animated video prepared under guidelines of Dr. Hassan Elhais.

Originally published by 30 May, 2019

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.