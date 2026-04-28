Egypt Leading Litigation Consultant | Protect Your Rights Now

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides specialized legal representation and consulting services in Egypt's complex judicial system, offering strategic litigation support across civil, commercial, labor, and administrative courts. The firm also analyzes Egypt's industrial investment incentives under Resolution No. 77 of 2023, which provides cash incentives to qualifying industrial projects based on foreign currency financing ratios.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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In Egypt's complex and ever-changing legal landscape, individuals and businesses need more than just lawyers; they need strategic advisors who can understand the legal system, anticipate challenges, and deliver the desired results. As a leading legal consulting firm in Egypt, Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides specialized legal representation and consulting services designed to protect your rights, minimize risks, and achieve practical, actionable results.

Our firm leverages its extensive courtroom experience and strategic legal insight to provide professional, efficient, and transparent legal representation before all Egyptian courts, regardless of the nature of the dispute—whether commercial, real estate, labor, or enforcement-related.

Why is Legal Expertise Important in Egypt?

The Egyptian judicial system is among the most established in the Middle East and Africa. It is based on civil law derived from the French legal model and is supported by a robust network of specialized courts; however, procedural rules, documentation requirements, and the multi-tiered appeals structure may pose challenges for clients unfamiliar with local practices.

Therefore, specialized litigation legal counsel is of the utmost importance, as it ensures that your case is legally sound and free of any procedural flaws.

Key Features of the Judicial System in Egypt:

A structured hierarchical structure: Courts of first instance, courts of appeal, and the Court of Cassation.

Specialized Departments: Commercial, civil, criminal, administrative, labor, and economic courts.

Written Pleadings System: Cases rely heavily on documentation and precise legal drafting.

Arabic language requirement: All pleadings and evidence must be submitted in Arabic and officially certified.

Enforcement Framework: Final judgments are enforced by specialized enforcement departments.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is known for its ability to understand and effectively manage these elements, thereby delivering exceptional value.

Our Litigation Consultancy Services – Comprehensive Legal Coverage

We provide comprehensive litigation services, including strategy, legal representation, documentation, and enforcement. Our goal is to protect your rights from the initial consultation through to the final judgment.

1. Pre-litigation Legal Assessment and Legal Strategy

Every successful project starts with proper planning. So, we do the following:

Evaluating the strength of your claim or defense.

Determining jurisdiction and applicable law.

Estimating potential outcomes, timelines, and costs

Exploring opportunities for settlement or mediation before filing a lawsuit.

We always base our advice on practical realities, which saves you unnecessary expenses and ensures that your legal position is secure before litigation begins.

2. Representation before Egyptian courts

We represent our clients in all types of disputes before:

Civil and commercial courts in cases involving contracts, debts, and corporations.

Commercial courts in banking, investment, and trade cases.

Labor courts in employment and termination disputes.

Administrative courts (Council of State) in government and regulatory matters.

Real Estate and Lease Courts in property and lease disputes.

Our experienced lawyers handle all proceedings, case files, and court hearings with professionalism and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that all procedural deadlines are met and that every argument is supported by strong evidence.

3. Legal Drafting and Document Management

Any strong case is based on thorough documentation. Our bilingual legal team prepares and reviews the following:

Rules of Procedure and Defense.

Appeals, petitions for review, and motions for enforcement.

Contracts, notices, and supporting documents.

Expert reports and witness statements.

We ensure that all documents comply with the Egyptian Code of Civil Procedure, are accurately translated, and are submitted within the statutory deadlines.

4. Enforcement of Judgments and Decisions

Winning a legal action is only half the challenge; enforcement is what brings tangible success. We handle the following:

Enforcement of Egyptian court judgments against individuals or companies.

Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards under bilateral treaties and the New York Convention (1958).

Asset tracing, seizure of property, and freezing of bank accounts.

Our enforcement specialists work in close coordination with the Ministry of Justice and the relevant enforcement agencies to ensure swift, effective, and legally compliant results.

5. Litigation Support for Foreign Clients

For foreign investors and businesses in Egypt, litigation procedures can be complicated due to language barriers, bureaucracy, and unfamiliar laws.

We offer the following services:

Reporting and communication will be conducted entirely in English.

Translation and certification of foreign documents.

Legal representation through the submission of a power of attorney.

Providing advice on matters of Egyptian jurisdiction and dispute resolution options.

Our litigation attorneys ensure that your rights are fully protected, even if you are outside Egypt.

Example: Winning a Trade Dispute

A multinational supplier was involved in a dispute with a local buyer over the non-payment of EGP 12 million.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm conducted a legal review, confirmed a breach of contract, and presented supporting evidence.

We filed a lawsuit with the Cairo Economic Court, backed by solid documentation and witness testimony.

The court ruled in favor of our client and ordered the full amount to be paid, along with statutory interest.

Our implementation team recovered the funds within two months.

Outcome: Full recovery of the amount with minimal impact on our client’s business operations.

Why us?

1. Proven Track Record of Achievements in Litigation

Our attorneys have successfully handled hundreds of cases in civil, commercial, and administrative courts, consistently achieving positive outcomes for both our Egyptian and international clients.

2. Strategic and Preventive Approach

Our services go beyond litigation; we also provide consulting services. Our consultants help clients anticipate disputes, negotiate settlements, and protect their rights before issues escalate.

3. Transparent, Pre-determined Fees

We offer fixed-fee, hourly, or contingency-based rates, based on the type of case, ensuring complete transparency and cost control.

4. Bilingual, Multidisciplinary Legal Team

All procedures, contracts, and reports are conducted in both Arabic and English, enabling foreign investors to follow every step with confidence.

5. Personalized Customer Service

Each case is assigned a specialized legal advisor who manages all communications, updates, and strategic planning.

The Legal Landscape in Egypt – Outlook for 2026

Legal proceedings in Egypt are becoming faster and more streamlined thanks to government initiatives focused on modernizing the judiciary and economic reform.

Recent developments include the following:

Expanding the jurisdiction of economic courts to include the adjudication of complex financial disputes.

Digital case management systems for filing and updating cases online.

Simplifying the procedures for enforcing domestic and foreign judgments.

Strengthening investor protection laws under Egyptian Investment Law 72 of 2017.

Amendments to the Labor Law (14 of 2025) to improve the efficiency of dispute resolution.

These reforms reinforce Egypt’s position as a reliable and secure legal hub for both domestic and international investors.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm – Your Trusted Partner in Litigation in Egypt

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we believe that litigation is not merely about winning cases, but goes beyond that to protect your rights, safeguard your business interests, and provide you with peace of mind. We handle every detail with professionalism and transparency, from the initial assessment of the case through to its final resolution. As one of Egypt's leading law firms, our reputation is built on years of consistent success, our clients' trust, and our unwavering commitment to justice.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

When it comes to matters concerning your rights, it is essential to seek the assistance of a law firm that is well-versed in the law and understands your practical goals as well.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.