25 November 2024

MRP Advisory Hosts An Insightful Knowledge Panel On A Recent Indian Supreme Court Judgment (Video)

MRP Advisory

Contributor

Our distinguished panel of speakers, comprising luminaries from the construction landscape delved into: The Impact of the Supreme Court of India's Judgment in Delhi Airport Metro Express...
Our distinguished panel of speakers, comprising luminaries from the construction landscape delved into: The Impact of the Supreme Court of India's Judgment in Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd. v. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. on India's Arbitration Landscape.

The panel consisting of Mr. Aks Chauhan - President and Head Contract Management, GR Infraprojects Limited, Ms. Mehak Oberoi - Legal Head, GE Vernova, Ms. Hannah Fry - Barrister, 39Essex Chambers, Ms. Uma Menon - Managing Director, Crest Consulting, was led by Mr. Adarsh Ramakrishnan, Partner, MRP Advisory.

Adarsh Ramakrishnan
