Haftungsrecht Im Zeitalter Künstlicher Intelligenz

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
Bär & Karrer, a Swiss law firm, provides comprehensive legal services and business solutions. Contact their Zurich office for expert assistance with legal matters, or reach out through their online inquiry form for personalized support.
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Rotary Club Basel am Rhein, Safran Zunft Basel
Wer trägt die Verantwortung, wenn KI-Systeme fehlerhafte Entscheidungen treffen oder Schäden verursachen? Reichen bestehende haftungsrechtliche Konzepte aus, oder bedarf es neuer regulatorischer Ansätze?
Der Vortrag beleuchtet aktuelle Entwicklungen im nationalen und europäischen Recht und untersucht, wie traditionelle Haftungsgrundsätze auf KI-Anwendungen übertragen werden können. Im Fokus stehen insbesondere Fragen der Produkthaftung sowie der Verantwortlichkeit von Herstellern und Anwendern. Zudem wird ein Ausblick auf künftige regulatorische Entwicklungen und praktische Auswirkungen für Unternehmen gegeben.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.