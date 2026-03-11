ARTICLE
11 March 2026

监管截止日期提示—英属维尔京群岛实益拥有权制度

英属维尔京群岛商业公司、有限合伙及当地实益拥有权制度下的其他实体，如未能于2026年3月31日或之前提交实益拥有权资料，将会自2026年4月1日起被英
英属维尔京群岛商业公司、有限合伙及当地实益拥有权制度下的其他实体，如未能于2026年3月31日或之前提交实益拥有权资料，将会自2026年4月1日起被英属维尔京群岛公司事务注册处视为违规状态。处于违规状态的实体会被罚款。如该等实体进行持续企业活动，而需要英属维尔京群岛公司事务注册处配合，有关活动亦会受阻，例如出具良好存续证书及若干重组申请等。

为免营运受限及保持监管合规，英属维尔京群岛实益拥有权制度下的实体应准时提交有关资料，并确保内容准确。

