Castrén & Snellman’s 2025 Sustainability Report Has Been Published

Castrén & Snellman's 2025 sustainability report reveals how the firm is helping clients navigate evolving ESG regulations while strengthening its own sustainability practices through carbon partnerships and strategic...

Castrén & Snellman is a law firm of 265 people based in Helsinki, and in other parts of the world we work with an extensive international network of law firms. We are a trusted advisor in mergers and acquisitions, disputes and other specialised fields of business law.

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The regulatory framework for corporate sustainability is here to stay, and most companies continue to pursue their sustainability commitments. We are here to help them do that.

Whether making sense of evolving ESG regulation, structuring sustainable finance transactions, or advising on responsible business conduct, we help clients navigate the legal dimensions of their sustainability ambitions. In practice, that spans a wide range: CSRD and CSDDD boardroom advice, sustainable finance, ESG due diligence in M&A, value chain obligations, green claims, and many more.

Examples of how we helped our clients drive change in 2025 include advising Metsä Board on a EUR 200 million green bond issuance, Oomi Solar on the sale of a 250-megawatt solar power project portfolio, and GEA on its investment in Solar Foods, a company pioneering a technology for producing protein from CO₂.

We develop our sustainable business practices with a focus on long-term impact.

In 2025, we strengthened the structure of our sustainability work by introducing internal sustainability KPIs grounded in our double materiality assessment.

We supported climate innovation by starting a carbon credit partnership with Carbonaide — a Finnish startup that captures CO₂ permanently in concrete — helping to mitigate climate change beyond our value chain.

Our position as a strategic speaking partner for our clients comes through our people and their skills. We launched an MBA Highlights training programme, developed with Hanken & SSE, and continued company-wide training on AI tools to help us deliver lasting advantage for our clients.

We are proud to have again been recognised as the Scandinavian Law Firm of the Year at the Women in Business Law Awards EMEA and as the most desirable employer in the legal sector in the Universum student survey.

Read the full report.

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