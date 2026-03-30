Video Update: Omnibus I: Claves De La Simplificación Normativa En Europa

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Omnibus I: claves de la simplificación normativa en Europa

Leonie Timmers, asociada sénior especializada en ASG e iniciativas de financiación sostenible, analiza en este vídeo, las claves del paquete Omnibus I, que redefine el marco ESG europeo simplificando la CSRD, la CSDDD y la Taxonomía. El objetivo es reducir la carga regulatoria, sin alterar la finalidad de fondo: la información ESG clara y útil sigue siendo esencial para competir en el mercado y generar confianza.

In this video, Leonie Timmers, senior associate specialising in ESG and sustainable financing, discusses the keys aspects of the Omnibus I package, which redefines the European ESG framework by simplifying the CSRD, CSDDD and Taxonomy. While the goal is to reduce the regulatory burden, the underlying objective remains unchanged: while clear and useful ESG information remains essential to compete effectively and build trust.

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