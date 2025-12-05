SFDR 2.0 – What Changes ? | Eyes On ESG (Video)

- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Real Estate and Construction, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
SFDR 2.0: what the EU Commission's proposal really changes
The European Commission has released its proposal to revise SFDR, and it represents a fundamental shift.
In this Eyes on ESG video, Valérian de Jamblinne focuses on the key points:
- From disclosure to product categorisation
- End of Article 8/9 and the sustainable investment definition
- Introduction of three new categories: Transition, Sustainable, ESG Basics
- New 70% thresholds, mandatory exclusions and strict rules on sustainability claims
- A realistic timeline: adoption expected in 2027 and full application only by end of 2028
