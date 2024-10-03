ARTICLE
3 October 2024

Directors' Duties: Climate Risk And Sustainability Disclosures – Indonesia

SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia chapter to the Navigator on Directors' Duties: Climate Risk and Sustainability Disclosures.
The publication was put together by the Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative (CCLI), in collaboration with the Climate Governance Initiative.

Navigator on Directors' Duties: Climate Risk and Sustainability Disclosures covers 30 jurisdictions. It is a comprehensive tool for directors and lawyers to understand the legal and regulatory context around climate change in their jurisdiction.

The Navigator sets out key information on how directors and officers manage climate-related risks. This includes information on:

  • Government and regulatory approaches to climate change, including climate-related legislation and guidance;
  • Directors' duties in relation to climate change, specifically how these duties and company and securities law frameworks require directors and officers to incorporate climate risk in corporate strategy, governance and management;
  • Sustainability and climate-related disclosure requirements, both narrative and financial, and directors' duties and responsibilities in relation to them;
  • Liability risks for companies, directors and officers who fail to comply with the above; and
  • Practical tips for directors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

