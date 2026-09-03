Crowdfunding, Vat Balances, Digitalization Package

LAW ON CROWDFUNDING

Azerbaijan adopted Law No. 450-VIIQ of 14 July 2026, On Crowdfunding, effective 24 January 2027, establishing a dedicated legal framework for raising capital through regulated crowdfunding platforms. The regime is primarily aimed at startups and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises seeking alternate sources of financing.

The Law recognizes two forms of crowdfunding: equity-based crowdfunding, where investors receive shares in a project company, and debt-based crowdfunding, where investors purchase debt securities (bonds). As a result, crowdfunding is regulated as a securities-based investment mechanism rather than unrestricted online fundraising.

Crowdfunding may be conducted only through a licensed platform operated by a limited liability company or joint-stock company included in the register maintained by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Central Bank is responsible for regulating the sector, including platform requirements, minimum capital requirements, investment limits, and other operational rules.

Before launching a campaign, a project company must prepare a key information document disclosing material information about the project, the amount sought, the proposed securities, investor rights, risks, and beneficial ownership. Platform operators are required to reject projects that fail to satisfy the legal requirements or provide incomplete or inaccurate information.

The Law includes several investor-protection measures. Investors must be warned that investments are not guaranteed, insured, or approved by any government authority. In addition, investor funds must be segregated from the platform operator’s assets and returned if the campaign does not meet its funding target or is otherwise terminated. Individual investors also benefit from a seven-day withdrawal period during which they may cancel their investment without penalty.

Crowdfunding campaigns may remain open for a maximum of 90 days. Equity crowdfunding is available only through the issuance of additional shares by a joint-stock company, while debt crowdfunding may be conducted through bonds with a maturity of up to five years.

The Law creates a regulated alternative financing route for businesses that may have difficulty obtaining bank financing or attracting traditional investors. However, companies considering crowdfunding should assess in advance their corporate structure, disclosure obligations, securities issuance requirements, tax implications, and compliance with future regulations issued by the Central Bank.

USE OF VAT DEPOSIT ACCOUNT BALANCES

The 13 July 2026 amendments approved by Law No. 445-VIIQD to the Tax Code expand the definition and permitted use of the VAT deposit account by allowing non-state-sector taxpayers operating outside the oil and gas industry to transfer funds from their VAT deposit accounts to the State Social Protection Fund. This special mechanism will apply from 1 January 2027 for a period of four years and may be used only in accordance with procedures and conditions to be established by the Cabinet of Ministers. Prior to the amendment, transfers from VAT deposit accounts to the Fund were not permitted.

DIGITAL ECONOMY LEGISLATIVE PACKAGE

The parliament on 14 July 2026 concluded the third, last, reading of the legislative package introducing a comprehensive framework aimed at developing Azerbaijan’s digital economy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, innovation, venture capital, and startup ecosystem. The amendments establish new legal concepts, including digital technologies, artificial intelligence technologies, innovative products, cloud computing, technology transfer, freelancers, and digital nomads, while also creating new rules designed to facilitate startup financing, venture capital investments, employee share ownership plans, commercialization of intellectual property, and technology transfer.

A central feature of the package is a broad range of tax and financial incentives. These include a 20-year income tax exemption for certain highly qualified specialists and returning professionals, 20-year profit and income tax exemptions for qualifying digital technology, AI, cybersecurity, and innovation activities, dividend tax exemptions, enhanced deductions for research and development expenditure, tax incentives for venture capital and startup investments, as well as VAT, withholding tax, customs duty, property tax, and land tax relief for qualifying businesses. The package also introduces favorable rules for cloud-computing services, intellectual property commercialization, and the importation of technology equipment, materials, and components used in eligible activities.

The reforms extend beyond taxation. The Migration Code introduces a dedicated “digital nomad” regime and enhanced immigration pathways for highly qualified technology professionals, while amendments to the Social Insurance Law provide preferential social insurance treatment for employees working in qualifying technology sectors. In addition, the Public Procurement Law is amended to support startups and technology park residents through procurement preferences, innovation-product certification mechanisms, pilot procurement procedures, and evaluation discounts of up to 20 percent for innovative products, creating new opportunities for technology companies to participate in government projects and commercialize innovative solutions.

Absent any unexpected delay or return by the president, the bill is expected to be signed and enacted within the period prescribed by Azerbaijani law, potentially by early September 2026.