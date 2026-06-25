Export Company Registration Egypt 2025 | GOEIC Guide

Exporting is an important economic activity that contributes to strengthening the national economy and supporting Egypt's foreign trade. It represents a key window for opening new markets for Egyptian products and increasing the volume of investments. Given the extreme importance of this activity, Egyptian lawmakers have established a strict legal framework governing the requirements and procedures for companies engaged in export activities. This ensures discipline and transparency in international trade transactions and protects the rights of the State, exporters, and importers alike.

These requirements require companies to meet specific legal and procedural requirements, including registration in the Exporters Register, obtaining an export card, complying with tax and customs regulations, and ensuring that the company's activities are consistent with its legal form and capital. This is to make sure the company is ready to compete in global markets with a competitive edge that meets international standards.

Exporting is the supply of domestic goods to foreign markets for selling or exchanging them on international markets.

Exporting is a key commercial activity that contributes to economic development by maximizing the State's foreign currency resources, opening new markets for local products abroad, and strengthening commercial relations between countries.

Export activity in Egypt is subject to the supervision and control of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) to ensure that exporting companies comply with the legal regulations set by the Egyptian legislature and the competent authorities.

Export activities may only be carried out after registration with the Exporters Register and compliance with the regulations outlined in the Exporters Register Law 118 of 1975 and Regulation 770 of 2005. Registration shall take place after the formation of the legal entity engaged in export activities.

Registration with the Exporters Register:

Export activities, whether from domestic production or from previously imported goods intended for trade, may only be carried out by a person whose name is registered with the Exporters Registry. The registration requirements and controls vary depending on the type of legal entity, whether in terms of registration requirements, renewal, amendment of information, or deregistration.

The basic conditions and requirements for registration in the Exporters Register (sole proprietorships, partnerships, and trust companies) are as follows:

1. The activity registered in the commercial register shall be exporting. A recent commercial register issued within the last three months shall be submitted (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

2. The capital registered in the commercial register shall not be less than EGP 10,000 for production projects and EGP 25,000 for other projects (for the registration of sole proprietorships).

- The capital registered in the commercial register shall not be less than EGP 20,000 for productive projects and EGP 50,000 for other projects (for the registration of partnerships and trust companies).

3. If the facility is subject to Law 72 of 2017, the export activity shall be mentioned in the commercial register among the activities listed outside Law 72 of 2017 (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

4. The applicant or person responsible for exporting shall hold a certificate to practice export activities issued by the GOEIC, or an agency approved by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, and submit the original certificate when applying for registration to the competent employee (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

5. The applicant or their authorized representative shall not be a public sector or government employee (for sole proprietorships).

- General partners in partnerships and those who have the right to manage and sign at trust companies are not public sector or government employees (for partnerships and trust companies).

6. The exporter shall not have committed any of the violations listed in Regulation 770 of 2005, and the facility shall not have been suspended for one year or had been deregistered for 3 years(whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

7. The application for registration with the Exporters Register shall be submitted, signed by the applicant or the person responsible for the export in the commercial register, to the competent official, or certified with a bank signature from the bank account of the applicant or the person responsible for the export (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships).

- The application for registration in the Exporters Register shall be submitted by the person who has the right to manage and sign under the company's articles of association and commercial register before the competent official, or certified by a bank signature from the company's bank account (in the case of registration of partnerships and trust companies).

8. If the documents are submitted by a proxy, the power of attorney and a copy of the national ID card of the proxy shall be submitted to the competent official (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

9. Submitting the facility tax card (for sole proprietorships).

- Submitting the original and a copy of the company's articles of association and all amendments thereto, as well as a recent copy of the commercial register issued within the last three months (for partnerships and trust companies).

10. If the person responsible for export is an employee of the facility, a recent insurance certificate (F1 Insurance) shall be submitted (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

Upon submission of these documents to the General Authority for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) and review by the competent official, and after ensuring that all requirements have been met, the required fees shall be paid. The registration card shall be printed and delivered to the applicant, their representative, or the person responsible for export.

Export card registration validity:

The export card shall be valid for five years from the date of issue, provided that all required documents are complete.

The export card shall be valid for three months from the date of issue, provided that the documents required for registration are complete. Once these documents are complete, the card shall be issued for five years.

:Renewal of registration with the Exporters Register

Companies registered with the Exporters Register shall renew registration every five years from the date of registration or the last renewal of registration. It can also be renewed within 90 days of the expiry date of the export card and for one year following the date of expiry of the registration. If the registration is not renewed within this period, the registration will be administratively revoked.

Basic requirements and conditions for renewing registration in the Exporters Register (Sole proprietorships – Partnerships – trust companies) are as follows:

1- No more than one year should have passed since the expiry date of the export card registration without renewal (whether the renewal is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

2. The export activity shall not have been deregistered from the commercial register submitted at the time of registration or last renewal (whether the renewal of registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

3. The Commercial Register shall not have been deregistered, nor shall the file have been permanently suspended by the Tax Authority due to the expiration of the natural person of the owner of the facility (whether the renewal of registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

4. The capital registered in the commercial register shall not be amended to be less than the minimum amount legally required for registration in the Exporters Register (for the registration renewal of sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

5. If the facility is subject to Law 72 of 2017, the export activity shall be mentioned in the commercial register among the activities listed outside Law 72 of 2017 (whether the registration is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

6. The original renewal form with the Exporters Register shall be submitted, signed by the applicant or the person responsible for the export in the commercial register, before the competent official, or certified with a bank signature from the bank account of the applicant or the person responsible for the export (whether the registration renewal is for sole proprietorships).

- The application for registration renewal with the Exporters Register shall be submitted by the person who has the right to manage and sign under the company's articles of association and commercial register before the competent official, or certified by a bank signature from the company's bank account (in the case of registration of partnerships and trust companies).

7. If the documents are submitted by a proxy, a power of attorney and a copy of the national ID card of the proxy shall be submitted to the competent official (whether the registration renewal is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

8. Submitting a valid tax card and a recent commercial register issued within the last three months (for the renewal of sole proprietorships).

- Submitting a valid tax card, the original basic information document proving the export activity, a recent commercial register issued within the last three months, the company's articles of association in the Investment Gazette, and all amendments made thereto (for the renewal of registration of partnerships and trust companies).

9. In the event that the person responsible for export is an employee of the company, a recent insurance certificate (F1 Insurance) shall be submitted. In the event that the person responsible for export in the commercial register has been replaced, an export license shall be obtained and submitted to the competent official (whether the registration renewal is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

10. The exporter shall not have committed any of the violations listed in Regulation 770 of 2005, and the facility shall not have been suspended for one year or had been deregistered for 3 years(whether the registration renewal is for sole proprietorships, partnerships, or trust companies).

Is it permissible to amend the registration card in the Exporters Register?

In the event of any amendment to the basic data of the company, such as amendment to the company's articles of association (amendment to the trade name, company headquarters, capital), the commercial register or tax card, or any change to the person responsible for exports, the exporter shall notify the GOEIC of such changes within 60 days of the date of the change. An application to amend the information in the Exporters Register shall be submitted, along with the relevant supporting documents.

Cases of deregistration from the Exporters Register:

There are two cases of deregistration from the Exporters Register, either by the exporter or by force of law by a decision by the GOEIC; namely:

Deregistration at the request of the exporter.

Deregistration shall be made in accordance with the deregistration application form signed by the applicant, the person responsible for export, or the authorized signatory, or stamped with the bank seal of the company or facility owner.

The deregistration fee shall be paid. Valid export cards issued to the facility or company shall be submitted, along with a copy of a recent commercial register that was issued no more than 3 months ago.

Administrative and legal deregistration from Exporters Register:

The administrative deregistration shall be made if more than 1 year has passed since the expiry of the export card without renewal. However, the deregistration decision is issued by the GOEIC at a known branch.

The deregistration shall be legally made in the following cases:

- If the export activity is deregistered from the commercial register, or the capital is adjusted to be less than the minimum capital required by law for registration.

- If the commercial register is deregistered and the file with the Tax Authority is permanently closed due to the expiry of the natural or legal person.

- If the headquarters is relocated and the file is transferred from one governorate to another, resulting in a change in the unified commercial register number.

Penalties related to exporting without being registered in the Exporters Register:

1. The export activity shall be invalid if any contract or export procedure is carried out by a sole proprietorship or a company that is not registered with the Exporters Register.

2. Suspension of customs clearance: The Customs Authority shall not allow any export shipments unless the exporter is registered with the Exporters Register.

3. Criminal and financial liability: Violation of the provisions of the law may result in financial penalties and referral to the Public Prosecutor's Office for investigation.

4. Administrative penalties: A company that has engaged in export activities without a license shall be prohibited from future registration with the Exporters Register.

In conclusion, registration with the Exporters Register is not merely an administrative procedure, but rather a crucial step that provides your company with legal legitimacy to engage in export activities and allows you to enter international markets with confidence and transparency. Without this restriction, companies are deprived of customs and financial benefits and become subject to penalties and sanctions that may hinder their commercial activities.

This highlights the importance of seeking specialized legal expertise. At Al Saadani & Partners Law Firm, we offer you our in-depth expertise in:

Facilitating registration procedures and issuing export cards.

Ensuring that all legal documents and requirements are fulfilled without any gaps.

Providing practical advice that protects your company from legal risks and speeds up your entry into global markets.

By appointing Sadany & Partners Law Firm, you are starting your export business on the right legal path, ensuring a stable start and a real competitive advantage in the world of international trade.